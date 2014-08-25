Why is John Oliver mocking piñatas? Why is he LITERALLY destroying them in an EPIC takedown? Because he's sick of how the internet hypes videos using ridiculous and hyperbolic language, and he's taking out his rage on papier-mâché candy crypts. Sorry, Cinco de Mayo fans, he's got a point.
John Oliver Hates Piñatas and You Should Too
Louis VIrtel 08.25.14 4 years ago
