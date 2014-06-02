John Oliver Makes the Topic of Net Neutrality Hilarious

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We usually reserve Sunday nights for dreading the coming Monday, but “Last Week Tonight” is shaping up to be a nice buffer before the workweek commences. Host John Oliver tackled the topic of net neutrality last week, and if that sounds dull, allow Oliver to sympathize with you. He thinks the only two words more boring than “net neutrality” are “featuring Sting.” Phew. He gets us.