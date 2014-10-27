John Oliver Reveals How Sugar is Like Cocaine to Your Brain

#John Oliver #Halloween
10.27.14 4 years ago

John Oliver is starting off Halloween on a sour note by reminding you that the sugar industry is (wait for it!) evil. But he sugar-coats this information by reminding you that you can buy a “Sexy John Oliver” costume for the 31st if you like. That's comforting.

TOPICS#John Oliver#Halloween
TAGSHalloweenJOHN OLIVERSugar industry

