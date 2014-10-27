John Oliver is starting off Halloween on a sour note by reminding you that the sugar industry is (wait for it!) evil. But he sugar-coats this information by reminding you that you can buy a “Sexy John Oliver” costume for the 31st if you like. That's comforting.
John Oliver Reveals How Sugar is Like Cocaine to Your Brain
Louis VIrtel 10.27.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With