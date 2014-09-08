John Oliver criticizes student loan debt, aptly compares it to a STI

Now that Labor Day is over, it”s back to school for everyone. Which means a new crop of bright-eyed freshman are entering the machine know as higher education. Statistically, most of them will be chewed up and spit out by the beast known as Student Debt. This monster will haunt them for decades after leaving college.

John Oliver tackled the problem of student loans on “Last Week Tonight,” focusing mainly on that hive to scum and villainy know as for-profit colleges.