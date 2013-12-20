The Daily Show
My heart, it can’t take it! John Oliver appeared in his final “Daily Show” segment last night, and it involved some trickery from Jon Stewart. Next up for John is a weekly show that will air Sunday nights on HBO. And I, for one, couldn’t be more excited.
Great sendoff.
OMG, WTF cares?
People who watch the show? People with souls?
So you read an article titled “John Oliver says a tearful goodbye to ‘The Daily Show'” and then comment that you don’t care. Was the title misleading? Or perhaps this is the only website you have access to? Or maybe you’re a troll? Because if not, why read the article and take the time to comment? You are a silly, silly person.