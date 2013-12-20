John Oliver says a tearful goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’

#HBO #John Oliver #The Daily Show
12.20.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

My heart, it can’t take it! John Oliver appeared in his final “Daily Show” segment last night, and it involved some trickery from Jon Stewart. Next up for John is a weekly show that will air Sunday nights on HBO. And I, for one, couldn’t be more excited.

