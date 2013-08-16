Watch: John Oliver says goodbye to his role as ‘Daily Show’ host

While the rest of you were out delivering pizzas and filing paperwork for your Uncle Boring, John Oliver was working the coolest summer job ever, filling in as interim “Daily Show” host while Jon Stewart directed his first movie on location in the Middle East. John’s reign came to an end last night, and this humble author will be sad to see him go. His boyish enthusiasm brought a refreshing burst of energy to the show, and this is a sentence that sounds like I’m trying to sell you deodorant.

Watch John say goodbye to his hosting duties and also admit that he’s kind of a liar.