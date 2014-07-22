John Oliver’s 10 Best Moments So Far on ‘Last Week Tonight’

#Last Week Tonight #John Oliver
07.22.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

When “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” began three months ago, we wondered if the show could confidently deliver a commercial-free block of satirical news without ever feeling like a longwinded “Daily Show” retread. In a few short weeks, the HBO series stepped up to become a premier space for funny, unexpected, and real rants.

To commemorate Oliver's first 90 days as a go-to voice in a very familiar genre, take a look at 10 pieces that make “Last Week Tonight” seem like the freshest comedy hour on cable. We'll never look at Princess Peach the same way again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Last Week Tonight#John Oliver
TAGSJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP