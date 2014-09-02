John Stamos has a drama and a comedy series lined up – in addition to his “Full House” reboot

Stamos is joining ABC”s midseason drama series “Members Only,” playing Natalie Zea”s billionaire husband. Stamos is also set to star in a comedy playing a version of himself with a nerdy and awkward grown son.

PBS to air “Robin Williams Remembered”

The “Pioneers of Television Special,” airing Sep. 9, will feature Williams” “”last full-length television interview,” plus a new interview with his “Mork & Mindy” co-star Pam Dawber.

Adam Levine is developing a '90s NBC family comedy based on his teen years

“The Voice” star “Kids In America” will follow a teen in the ’90s with dreams of becoming a rock star.