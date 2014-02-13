John Travolta thinks it would be cool to face off against James Bond

(CBR) There”s a long list of actors who want to play James Bond, and there”s surely an equally long list of those who hope to play a James Bond villain. In fact, one high-profile name has added his name to the latter: John Travolta.

The “Pulp Fiction” star sat down with The Telegraph for an in-depth interview about his career and personal life. The conversation covered Travolta”s interest in playing bad guys, and the actor said he won”t “close the chapter on playing villains” until he”s squared off against 007.

“I would love that,” he said. “They”re going a different way with their villain in this next film but I”ve spoken to [Bond producer] Barbara Broccoli about it and she loves the idea, so that would be great.”

It doesn”t sound like anything is imminent, but clearly, his interest is there, and he”s had talks with the right people. So, what do you think: would you buy Travolta as a Bond villain?

(via CinemaBlend)