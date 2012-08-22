Johnny Depp and Will Smith lead the 15 biggest stars at Toronto Film Fest 2012

#Johnny Depp #Tom Hanks #Halle Berry #Will Smith #Bill Murray
08.23.12 6 years ago

The annual Toronto Film Festival is not only a showcase for dozens of world premieres of high-profile films, but also a star-studded weeklong getaway for some of Hollywood’s biggest names. This year’s guest list includes Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis, Halle Berry, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Susan Sarandon, Bill Murray, Penelope Cruz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jennifer Lawrence and many more. This year’s festival run September 6 – 16. 

See which of your favorite stars will be there:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp#Tom Hanks#Halle Berry#Will Smith#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murrayBruce WillisHalle BerryJOHNNY DEPPpenelope cruzsusan sarandonTOM HANKSTORONTO FILM FESTIVALWILL SMITH

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP