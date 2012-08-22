Johnny Depp and Will Smith lead the 15 biggest stars at Toronto Film Fest 2012

The annual Toronto Film Festival is not only a showcase for dozens of world premieres of high-profile films, but also a star-studded weeklong getaway for some of Hollywood’s biggest names. This year’s guest list includes Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis, Halle Berry, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Susan Sarandon, Bill Murray, Penelope Cruz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jennifer Lawrence and many more. This year’s festival run September 6 – 16.

See which of your favorite stars will be there: