Watch: Johnny Depp, Chris Pine, Jude Law join Paul McCartney in ‘Queenie Eye’ video

#Johnny Depp
10.24.13 5 years ago

Paul McCartney stirs up an all-star dance party in the new video for “Queenie Eye,” the second single off his latest studio album “New.” The cast includes: Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Meryl Streep, Jude Law, Sean Penn, Jeremy Irons, Tracey Ullman, Tom Ford, and “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine and Alice Eve.

Filmed at Abbey Road Studios, the video begins with Sir Paul seated at the piano and a handsome Depp leaning on the base of the baby grand, listening to “Queenie Eye” on headphones. From there it gets wild, as star-after-star enters the studio and gets down to the catchy rock song. At one point, Moss jumps on the piano to strike a pose and Eve lays across it like a cat. All the while, Depp sits coolly on the floor and enjoys the song by himself. 

McCartney similarly enlisted Depp and Natalie Portman for his video “My Valentine,” off last year’s “Kisses on the Bottom.”

As reported yesterday, McCartney’s “New” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 67,000 copies sold.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSalice eveCHRIS PINEJEREMY IRONSJOHNNY DEPPJUDE LAWKATE MOSSmeryl streepPAUL MCCARTNEYQueenie EyeSean Penntom fordTracey Ullman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP