Watch: Johnny Depp, Chris Pine, Jude Law join Paul McCartney in ‘Queenie Eye’ video

Paul McCartney stirs up an all-star dance party in the new video for “Queenie Eye,” the second single off his latest studio album “New.” The cast includes: Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Meryl Streep, Jude Law, Sean Penn, Jeremy Irons, Tracey Ullman, Tom Ford, and “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine and Alice Eve.

Filmed at Abbey Road Studios, the video begins with Sir Paul seated at the piano and a handsome Depp leaning on the base of the baby grand, listening to “Queenie Eye” on headphones. From there it gets wild, as star-after-star enters the studio and gets down to the catchy rock song. At one point, Moss jumps on the piano to strike a pose and Eve lays across it like a cat. All the while, Depp sits coolly on the floor and enjoys the song by himself.

McCartney similarly enlisted Depp and Natalie Portman for his video “My Valentine,” off last year’s “Kisses on the Bottom.”

As reported yesterday, McCartney’s “New” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 67,000 copies sold.