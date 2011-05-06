Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz cavort in new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ clips

The fourth film in the franchise, “Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides,” doesn’t open until May 20, but these four brand new clips, featuring stars Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and others, should tide fans over.

In this first clip, Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) exchanges some quips with old foe Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) and then wigs out in an elaborate escape scene reminiscent of the first film.

Ian McShane (so chilling on “Deadwood”) as the heaviest of heavies, Blackbeard, is no fan of mutiny, as seen in this clip.

Next, we get to see the sexy Angelica (Penelope Cruz) as Sparrow takes a dangerous dive off a very tall cliff.

Finally, Captain Barbossa emboldens the sailors of the Royal Navy with a brief, stirring speech as they head into treacherous waters. It may be no “Henry V,” but it’ll do.





“Pirates of the Caribbean” opens nationwide and in 3-D on May 20.

Take a look at some creepy zombie concept art here.

Johnny Depp discusses the future of the franchise here.