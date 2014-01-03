Johnny Knoxville gets even dirtier in unrated ‘Bad Grandpa’ trailer: Watch

The theatrical cut of “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” found Johnny Knoxville in old man makeup freaking out squares on a cross-country trip with his fictional grandson. It you felt that it was dirty, but could’ve been a little bit dirtier, the new unrated version will take care of those cravings.

The new cut offers all the cursing, explosive diarrhea, underage drinking and old man sexual advances you could ever want in a movie.

Watch a trailer here:

“Bad Grandpa” is available digitally now, and will ne released on DVD and Blu-ray on January 28.