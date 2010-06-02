Jon Favreau says Iron Man won’t appear in ‘Thor’ or ‘Captain America’

The continuity of the new Marvel movie universe has been a huge selling point to both hardcore and casual fans as it sets up fevered anticipation and excitement over possible surprise cameos and the eventual meeting of numerous characters in 2012’s “The Avengers.” Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) has already appeared in “The Incredible Hulk,” Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has stopped by two “Iron Man” movies and moviegoers got a glimpse of Thor’s hammer at the end of “Iron Man 2.” With “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Thor” slated for next summer, there has been an assumption that even more crossovers would occur with those two upcoming releases. According to “Iron Man” maestro Jon Favreau, at least one armored hero won’t be making a cameo.

Speaking on LA’s KROQ (courtesy of Comic Book Movie), Favreau declared that audiences will be getting a break from Tony Stark.

“He’s not in “Thor.” He’s not in “Cap” which are the two movies for next summer,” Favreau says. “It’ll be very interesting to see how the Marvel Universe branches off. All of these movies are going to be taken into account for ‘The Avengers’ in two years.”

Robert Downey, Jr. visited the set of “Thor” during production, but either Favreau is providing false information to lower fans expectations or the movie superstar just stopped by to check things out.

Favreau is jumping on his own new potential franchise, “Cowboys and Aliens,” but provided more details on the current state of “The Avengers.”

“I’m not sure where ‘The Avengers’ goes.” There is no shooting draft written yet,” Favreau reveals. “It’s gonna be a big undertaking for Marvel to actually incorporate what happened in ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Iron Man 2,’ ‘Thor,’ ‘Captain America,’ ‘The Hulk.’ All that has to inform one unified vision in ‘The Avengers.’ It’s a very exciting prospect. And certainly, Tony Stark is not going to be involved in any of the movies until that one.”

“The Avengers” is expected to be directed by Joss Whedon, but Marvel still won’t confirm the months old report. In the meantime, production has wrapped on “Thor” which hits May 6, 2011 and “Captain America: The First Avenger” stars shooting in London sometime this summer for a July 22, 2011 release.

