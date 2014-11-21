Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert share a touching moment on “The Colbert Report”

Stewart was Colbert”s guest on Thursday promoting “Rosewater.” And after Colbert questioned “The Daily Show” host”s patriotism, the two hugged it out. “I”m so glad you”re on my show before the show is over,” said Colbert. “This is so lovely.”

Britney Spears, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Dunham read Mean Tweets

The 8th edition of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” staple also features Scott Foley, John Stamos and Lisa Kudrow.

Latin Grammys were delayed for President”s Obama”s immigration speech

The president”s announcement turned out to be a warm-up act for the Latin Grammys, which were broadcast on Univision. PLUS: Many network affiliates cut into their programming for Obama”s announcement.

Why the Associated Press waited 2 weeks to release its Bill Cosby sex allegations interview

“In reviewing the full video of our interview, it seemed even more relevant now to show how he responded to being questioned about these allegations,” says Brett Zongker, the AP reporter who asked Cosby about the rape allegations. He cited the recent Netflix and NBC sitcom news. PLUS: A small standing ovation greeted Cosby before a comedy show in the Bahamas.

Jimmy Kimmel gets a lookalike to fool his fans

Watch a guy who kind of looks like Kimmel pose for photographs with fans on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” set. PLUS: Kimmel and One Direction take the “CutestSelfieEver.”

“How to Get Away with Murder” creator explains last night”s twist

Pete Nowalk admits: “I didn”t know when we wrote the pilot who did it.”

Jennifer Aniston proposes a “Golden Friends” reunion

Aniston was on Graham Norton when she said, At this point I honestly think we should just wait until we are really much older and have 'Golden Friends.' Then you wouldn't have the comparison.”