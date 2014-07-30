Jon Stewart Celebrates 15 Years of Mocking CNN

Jon Stewart has been mocking CNN for 15 years. I'm not kidding: This anniversary deserves some emotional outpouring. Stewart breezed through a bunch of CNN jokes from his decade and a half on the air, and once you get to the fake segment called “Don Lemon's Zesty News Bowl,” you're laughing and weeping. Could it be that Stewart's CNN-ripping jokes are funnier than his Fox News jokes? Insane theory, I know, but let's think about it.