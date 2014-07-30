Jon Stewart Celebrates 15 Years of Mocking CNN

#Jon Stewart #Stephen Colbert #The Daily Show
07.30.14 4 years ago

Jon Stewart has been mocking CNN for 15 years. I'm not kidding: This anniversary deserves some emotional outpouring. Stewart breezed through a bunch of CNN jokes from his decade and a half on the air, and once you get to the fake segment called “Don Lemon's Zesty News Bowl,” you're laughing and weeping. Could it be that Stewart's CNN-ripping jokes are funnier than his Fox News jokes? Insane theory, I know, but let's think about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Stewart#Stephen Colbert#The Daily Show
TAGSCNNdon lemonJON STEWARTSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP