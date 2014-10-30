Jon Stewart: I was approached to host ‘Meet the Press’ but didn’t take it seriously

Jon Stewart confirms he was approached to host “Meet the Press,” but he didn't take NBC's offer seriously

“My guess is they were casting as wide and as weird a net as they could,” Stewart tells Rolling Stone. “I'm sure part of them was thinking, 'Why don't we just make it a variety show?”” Stewart also says that he thinks Stephen Colbert might be even better when he takes over from Letterman. “Untethered from his character, I think he'll actually have more room and really be able to deliver in a way that's going to surprise people,” says Stewart.

E! extends Joel McHale”s “The Soup” deal through 2016

McHale will continue hosting the weekly comedy show, while also coming up reality projects for the network.

Queen Latifah reportedly disinvites Bill Cosby after his rape allegations resurface

The allegations may be old, but standup comic Hannibal Buress bringing them up in his standup act has made Cosby a toxic guest, according to TMZ.

Click Read Full Post For More

Stephen Merchant”s canceled “Hello Ladies” is getting an HBO movie

“Hello Ladies: The Movie” will wrap up the storylines from the TV series on Nov. 22.

“Supergirl” casting details revealed

CW is currently looking for a white female to play Kara Zor-El, aka Kara Danvers, plus her older foster sister.

Syfy unveils an extended “12 Monkeys” trailer

The TV version of the film debuts Jan. 16.

Bill Maher will address his UC Berkeley commencement controversy on “Real Time” — university refuses to let Maher be disinvited

On Wednesday, students disinvited the HBO comedian, but UC Berkeley”s chancellor overruled the students saying: “This university has not in the past, and will not in the future, shy away from hosting speakers who some deem provocative.”

“Scrubs” alum Judy Reyes signs on for “Jane the Virgin”

She”ll play the head writer of Rogelio”s telenovela, “The Passions of Santos.”

Lena Dunham gets Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler and more celeb pals to wear her Planned Parenthood shirt

The “Girls” star says the Planned Parenthood shirt is the official shirt of her book tour.

See “The Big Bang Theory” characters in their prom outfits

Next week”s episode recreates high school prom.

Anna Nicole Smith”s baby daddy will appear on “The Millionaire Matchmaker”

Larry Birkhead, father of 8-year-old Dannielynn, will work with Patti Stanger on the Dec. 7 season premiere.

Mitch Hurwitz is reediting “Arrested Development” Season 4 so that it's in chronological order

Will Season 5 also be chronological?

“Breaking Bad”s” Dean Norris will lend his voice to “American Dad”

He”ll play Stan”s new boss.

Lisa Kudrow: College kids wanted to talk to me more about “The Comeback” than “Friends”

Kudrow explains to Jimmy Kimmel why “The Comeback” is coming back.

Here”s your 1st look at “Party Down South 2”

The CMT reality spinoff is set in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Twisty: “American Horror Story”s” most stunning image yet?

“It was chilling enough to see a brief glimpse of Twisty unmasked two episodes ago, but the prolonged, unflinching shots of his face were both a stunning use of special effects and an almost intolerable TV-viewing experience,” says Joanna Robinson.

Ben Schwartz gets a “House of Lies” dad

Actor Fred Melamed will recur next season as Harvey Oberholt, father of Schwartz”s Clyde.

“The View” alum Debbie Matenopoulos becomes a mom

The “Home & Family host has welcomed her first child.

Future “Late Late Show” host James Corden welcomes his 2nd child

Corden now has a daughter to go with his 3 1/2-year-old son.

“Family Guy” star Alex Borstein”s “Gilmore Girls” husband files for divorce

Jackson Douglas, who played Melissa McCarthy”s husband on “Gilmore Girls,” has filed divorce papers after 16 years of marriage.