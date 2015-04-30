Jon Stewart destroys antigay Supreme Court opinions

04.30.15 3 years ago

Oh, Jon. This is why you can't leave us. You're too good. Jon Stewart recapped the Supreme Court's arguments for and against gay marriage, and it appears one side was more successful than the other. Can we add “Don't attempt to cross Ruth Bader Ginsburg” to the Constitution?

