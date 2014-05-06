Jon Stewart Lambastes Fox News Over Benghazi Outrage Hypocrisy

Fox News is really angry y'all. Super angry. Outraged even. Four Americans were killed in 2012 in Benghazi due to an failure of government intelligence but nobody seems to care. And you know what? They should be outraged. We all should be. But we're not. And that outrages Fox News more than anything else. The American people have failed to take up arms to storm the White House over this so it must be because we're ignorant to the facts right? Not so much. Jon Stewart points out Fox's moral high ground would looke very different if the President weren't a Democrat, explaining

“[…] your hypocritical outrage and sanctimony aside, the reason it's hard for everybody to get outraged by this terribly tragic and ultimately preventable disaster that was Benghazi is that everybody in this country has seen this movie before. Only that movie was on an IMAX.”

Maybe Benghazi would have sparked more public outrage without the context of the Iraq War. But when the previous boss had the equivalent of a factory “00 Days Since Last Accident Due To Intelligence Failure” sign that never moved, the American people kind of used up all our allotted outrage flextime for at least another year.