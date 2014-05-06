Jon Stewart Lambastes Fox News Over Benghazi Outrage Hypocrisy

Fox News is really angry y'all. Super angry. Outraged even. Four Americans were killed in 2012 in Benghazi due to an failure of government intelligence but nobody seems to care. And you know what? They should be outraged. We all should be. But we're not. And that outrages Fox News more than anything else. The American people have failed to take up arms to storm the White House over this so it must be because we're ignorant to the facts right? Not so much. Jon Stewart points out Fox's moral high ground would looke very different if the President weren't a Democrat, explaining
“[…] your hypocritical outrage and sanctimony aside, the reason it's hard for everybody to get outraged by this terribly tragic and ultimately preventable disaster that was Benghazi is that everybody in this country has seen this movie before. Only that movie was on an IMAX.”
Maybe Benghazi would have sparked more public outrage without the context of the Iraq War. But when the previous boss had the equivalent of a factory “00 Days Since Last Accident Due To Intelligence Failure” sign that never moved, the American people kind of used up all our allotted outrage flextime for at least another year.
Brilliant analysis … something that has probably never occurred on Fox News. It’s a shame that it takes a comedy network, instead of supposedly intelligent pundits, to call out Fox News over its blatant and damaging hypocrisies.
But remember Jim, Fox News is only allowed in Canada due to its being classified as an “entertainment” channel rather than as a “news” channel
Fox has never actually fully claimed to be an actual ‘news network’, and as such is banned in parts of Canada due to their regulations against knowingly providing false and inflammatory information. Or as my friend’s 84 year old grand mother asked me – ‘Is this a new comedy station dear?’
Hey Fox where’s your outrage at Bush’s involvEment in 911???
roflmao The boogie man is also a government employee and he’s hiding in your closet. I’d watch out.
bush’s involvment in 911? wow ! you believe in martians, i bet…
“You think that people’s failure to match your level of outrage is ignorance”.. No Jon.. not ignorance.. BIAS! You just don’t get it…
Cesar plz… We both know this is just a dog and pony show meant to bolster republican mid-term results.
So, you mean it’s exactly the same as Fox not being outraged due to their bias?
But the thing is, it wasn’t an intelligence failure. The White House knew exactly what was happening as it was happening, covered it up, and is now working to cover up the cover-up.
As the previous administration did with both wars. Hence the reference to the aluminum tubes and inadequate armor on the trucks.
Really and how do you know this? Let me guess, because FOX News says so. Again, just because you repeat misinformation over and over and over and over it does not become fact.
Yeah, I suppose it is convenient to forget that any intelligence failure on Bush’s part was only mirrored by the Clinton administrations similar failure, the fact that the Congress had passed a Law committing the US to the removal and replacement of the Iraq Regime (supported by a number of Democrats to include Hillary Clinton) and also that pesky thing where Congress authorized the use of force in Iraq, based off that same intelligence. None of the Democrats up there had changed their tune from when Clinton was in office, so evidently they all believed that Iraq was a problem.
Why did we go into Libya again in the first place? To destabilize Africa and the Middle East even more?
ASSWIG republican congress and senate. WHAT ABOUT THE BANKS? WHAT ABOUT CORPORATIONS PAYING TAXES IN THIS COUNTRY? WHAT ABOUT 5200 AMERICANS KILLED IN TRUMPED UP IRAQ WAR. OH AND BY THE WAY? BUSH’S DADDY PROVIDED THE GAS THAT SUDAM USED ON HIS OWN PEOPLE?
YOUR IDIOTS.
Are you liberal drones kidding me? Does anyone find this guy even remotely funny – or his rants to have even an iota of truth to them?
He’s a Bush-Hating tool of the DNC propaganda machine and is feeding into the “There is nothing to see here…” Jedi mind trick game.
The coverup of this POLICY and human decency (not an Intelligence) failure, was to assure 0bama’s re-selection. The continued LACK of outrage (or even concern,) is to coronate Hitlery into the Oval Office. Both are criminal and history will not judge these horrible people kindly.
Ha ha ha ha….you conservatives don’t get it. 1st you elect and total baffoon with a speech impediment; not only once but twice ?!?! Hating Obama for being able to communicate in intelligent coherent grammar is a laughing stock to the American voters. Let’s talk about instead of the crimes committed during Bush’s reign and a lot of us are not going to rest until someone from that regime gets perp walked into the pentitentiary.
The amount of hypocrisy and stupidity in this post gave my eyes cancer.
Atleast he’s witty and funny. I might like the Republicans more if they relaxed and pulled that stick out of their ass.
I feel republicans only hate Obama because he’s black and can speak better than most white people. I mean he may struggle but that’s because republicans are using the bible and politics together which should be totally separate.
He’s just as much white as he is black so don’t even start with that “they hate him because he’s black” crap. For starters, he’s a LIAR. And has been all the way back to his days in Illinois. Just ask his people there.
None of you get it obviously!!!!!! The Republicans are no different than the Democrats they are all corrupt from Obama to Bush. it doesn’t matter what kind of wool you put on them a wolf in sheeps clothing is still a wolf. What amazes me is the number of people that will do anything to defend these Corrupt Thieves in Washington, and the jackasses are just as responsible as the elephants and if you are defending these people in Washington then you are part of the problem not part of the answer. Obama has done nothing positive for this country and neither has any other president in the last 60 or so years. oh, Fox news and CNN are one in the same neither report unbiased news. so please spare us the rant on Fox news you could have easily done the same thing to CNN or MSNBC.
@SteveOrpin Plame Affair. Your move
Tired Of Tyranny- That is the most truthful, intelligent reply one this whole website. You should repost it as a comment and not a reply. I get it. You get it. How do we make these other “party loyalist” to get it?
PLEEEEASE have all these FOX News reporters and analysts and Lindsey Graham and crew on Jon Stewart… PLEEEEASE!! Why do all females on FOX News have blonde hair? ha ha ha
HIPOCRISY IS THE VASILINE OF SOCIAL INTEROURSE!
That’s what is soooo funny, it is NOT hypocritical Bush didn’t lie
you’re all a bunch of slaves
both parties use whichever new networks they control to smear the other one, nothing new here. people with a shred of intellectual integrity typically dont use fox/cnn/msnbc for anything other than comedic purposes.
At what point am I able to criticize the actions of the current administration without it becoming …
1. the fault of the previous administration.
2. compared to the previous administration.
3. I’m only saying this because I am Caucasian, which somehow automatically makes me a racist because I disagree.
Now chew on this, I don’t like the the republicans anymore than I like the Dems. Wrong is wrong and this administration is wrong and lying like a rug about Benghazi. I don’t watch Fox News, I don’t need them to tell me about the smell of rotten fish and this is rotten. And furthermore Mr. Stewart, if you are so outraged as you claim why are obfuscating the point and change the direction. I will believe you when you are actually pushing for accountability. There are a great many of us out here in “Flyover country” who do care about Stevens, Smith, Doherty, and Woods.
one man’s viewing things in context is another man’s obfuscating… but at the risk of being repetitive and obfuscating, the context is, how many thousands died thanks to Bush’s corrupt, wrongheaded, vainglorious war in Iraq? Bush lied to America and the world in order to get support for settling a personal score against Saddam, and to one-up his dad.
I think you missed the point. Stewart was not defending the administration. He noted several times that it was a failure on the part of the current administration. Stewart was criticizing Fox News for their bias in calling for public outrage, when in very similar situations previously, they took a completely different view because they were politically aligned with the previous administration. Stewart’s criticism was of Fox News, using situations from the previous administration as examples.
This is ridiculous. Four Americans are DEAD, including a U.S. Ambassador (amazing how so many seem to have no knowledge of the weight of that), and absolutely NO EFFORT was made on the part of the Administration to even lift a finger to help them over a SEVEN HOUR PERIOD….NO EFFORT! Lets say as guys edge closer to retirement within the SOF community, more will come out about this. “They” are taught that “you never leave a fallen comrade behind.” Well in this case, our leadership DID LEAVE MEN BEHIND for the express purpose of political gain…PERIOD. How can we trust them to help us in a tight bind? So much could have been done, but wasn’t. Frankly, many of you idiots that no nothing of the world or the significance of this in-action and indifference will be greatly surprised at whats coming in a few short years. The world is slowly sinking into regional war with global consequences due largely to this administration’s incompetence.
Jon Stewart would be best served to spend his privileged time with his television viewers with an interview with one or more of the parents of their heroic sons killed in this terrorist attack.
Isn’t an attack on an embassy an attack on the country of origin? No matter what the reason? In this country we are not allowed to give traffic tickets to diplomats or go on their grounds but they can kill our ambassador and that is ok because they were protesting a video?
Yeah, but he did not lie to get reelected
How long will it be before you stop using the excuse of “bbbbbbuuuutttt Bush…” to excuse this President’s crappy performance?
I’ll tell you how long it’ll take:
As soon as Buch, Cheney, and Rumsfeld are prosecuted for their war crimes (torture and abuse of prisoners of war), and engaging in war for profit (Halliburton)
THANK YOU JOHN
Oh Donna! I’m sorry you’re so lost. I’m even more sorry you listen to idiots like Jon Stewart and think they are either relevant or intelligent. It isn’t THAT the embassy was attacked. That’s not what Fox keeps talking about. It’s the SEVEN HOURS that nothing was done to help the men on the ground. This was a full-fledged battle, and obie did nothing to help them. This was dramatically different from anything that happened under Bush. Additionally, obie and company sent out talking points memos on how to handle this. Their guidance? LIE! Lie to the American public and say this was a protest gone wrong over a youtube video. Just so he could get re-elected. Because THAT’S the guy you want handling your international business for you….someone who will lie to your face.
That’s what Fox is making a big deal about. Perhaps if anyone posting here actually watched any Fox instead of just listening to what MSNBC says about them, you’d know.
In my humble opinion. Jon Stewart (and his script writers)-are ordinarily some of the most insightful voices on the media. But, in THIS case, after seeing the horribly disfigured bodies of OUR diplomat and his security– I feel very let down that our self proclaimed “Adult Trayvon” didn’t elect to send every single resource to their aid. Serious business. I wish I could have my vote back, Barack. Are you high on “leem?
And, to anyone who laughed at this, or minimized the message- I do hope you someday understand how bereaved this act left honorable American survivors.
Republicans don’t hate the President because he is black they hate him because he was a black man elected to the Office of President and that scares them to death. They want to back to the 50’s where the “colored” knew their place and WASPs ruled.
The fact that you even believe that shows how racist YOU are.
There are racists out there, but none of this is about racism. This administration is totally incompetent. Do you really think it is in America’s (or the world’s) best interest to completely destabilize the Middle East the way this administration has? That should be a bigger concern here, and our involvement in Libya still makes no sense to me in a world where most of the liberals I know say we should not be the policemen of the world…
I do not align myself with Democrats or Republicans. What I don’t understand is when supporters of the current administration i.e. Jon Stewart, try to justify wrong doing by calling out past presidencies. Two wrongs do NOT equal a right. The name calling has got to stop. If one can not defend their views on fact, then one should say nothing at all. This isn’t preschool, we can’t keep on trying to defend our current government by blaming past administrations. Please try reporting non-biased facts. THAT is what the American people want to hear. Not all this inflammatory rhetoric!
I agree…Bush’s 911 was nothing compared to Roosevelt’s Pearl Harbor. Do we (repubs) keep bringing him up? Move on…Move up…Demand Integrity!!!
ABSOLUTELY!!
Bush never blamed Clinton for the intelligence failures leading to 9-11, although there were many things that did get documented by others such as failures to apprehend Bin Laden when they had an opportunity. All that was hindsight, and not worth making a huge hash over. Obama is ALWAYS blaming everyone else – to include Fox News and others, when he comes face to face with the inconvenient “truths” of his administration. The fact that the media continues to just report as factual, any document, policy or information released by this administration amazes me. Do they even know how to ask questions anymore?
Jon Stewart is an entertainer, good for him he got some laughs. He is quite capable of skewing the facts in his reporting, and has done so on many occasions. In this case his pushing the line about all the emails and such continues to ignore the fact that most of the documents released were heavily redacted and it wasn’t until outside lawsuits were pressed that meaningful information has been released.
@CHASG: “Bush never blamed Clinton for the intelligence failures leading to 9-11”
That would be because Clinton warned Bush about the guy
It seems some people have missed the point. Let me clarify:
The Benghazi thing is not about Republicans, Democrats, the President, or anything of the sort.
The issue is with the hypocrisy of a major media outlet. Note I said “media outlet”; FOX has actually used the defense that they’re an “Entertainment network” (as opposed to a news network) in the past.
That’s where too many people lose track of things. FOX is an entertainment company; they are not obligated to inform accurately, only entertain.
So let me get the argument correct:
Since the previous administration did some fucked up some stuff, american’s should no longer be outraged or care about what fucked up stuff other administrations do in the present and others will do in the future?
No matter what Bush did or didn’t do, an administration purposely misleading the american public is a BAD THING. No matter if it was back during Bush or last year.
Once again the left and Jon Stewart prove to America the ignorance that is there calling card. Benghazi is about deceit and lies that this administration keeps handing to the American people. The morons on the left they keep forgetting about the IRS, NSA, Fast and Furious. Jon have a meeting with the families of the dead let us know how that goes. Thank God for news cable like Fox, and conservative radio. We learn the truth. While the rest of the country stay’s uninformed and ignorant.
The people should be outraged, no argument there. However, Fox News feigning outrage when they couldn’t care less about injustices of the past administration shows their hypocrisy. So long as the Republicans and Democrats are too busy battling each other to actually improve the country, we’re all going to suffer, and we’ll have dedicated networks to tell us every way in which the other side is the cause of all the problems.
Benghazi is an outrage, it was hardly covered by the media. So what is this comedian’s point? That Bush is worst than obama. Bush Sucks can we all accept that and be okay with expecting more out of our president? benghazi was a failure, so was the Iraq war, now moving forward .
I’m a Viet. Nam veteran (twice) and made Staff Sergeant before discharge.
The Tet offensive of 1968 was the strongest push by the North Vietnamese communists during the war.
Basically, they broke a cease fire we gave them for their holiday.
So every following Tet holiday ALL military forces were on high alert during the remainder of the war.
Regardless of your political views…mine are that I’m an AMERICAN and couldn’t care less about either political party…our current administration should have had all US forces, especially those outside our country, on high alert.
That didn’t happen.
There is no excuse for what happened in Benghazi. Americans died. Someone need to be held accountable.
Period.
So…. who cares about terrorism being IN FACT still alive and well (despite Pres Obama assuring the American people terrorists are “on the run”), and orchestrating an organized attack that murdered four of our citizens?… Wake up, people, the Obama Administration covered this up so as to ensure a successful election for the Democrats
The real shame is that most of you people consider this guy an intellectual leader. The comedy channel. It’s called “satire” dumbasses. I’ really really afraid for our country when I consider that they let you people vote.
I fail to see the connection..How does any mistakes that were made by the Bush administration have anything to do with the attacks on Benghazi? The secretary of state were for warned by the Ambassador that the area was becoming very hostile.It wasn’t only until after the attacks that the current administration decided to act.. Day late & a dollar short! That is like the fire department responding after the house has already burnt to the ground! Negligence is to kind a word to use..The cost, four American lives!!
He’s not addressing the attack itself. Everyone agrees that Benghazi was a tragedy. He’s addressing the hypocrisy of conservatives, who are oh so outraged about this one attack, but didn’t care about the many similar attacks that occurred during Bush’s regime, or the fact that our troops were sent to two countries in voluntary wars in vehicles that were completely underarmored, which led directly to the deaths and maimings of hundreds if not thousands of US soldiers, and that this problem was not even addressed for years.
The outrage isn’t from the intelligence failure, it’s from the cover-up of the intelligence failure.
Why do the female “reporters” on FoxNews looks so much like extras from The Stepford Wives? Are they human or droids?
“Pakistan” torturing Doctor who helped the U.S find Usama Bin Laden” Proof that the doctor is real.
Nope Democrats only care about themselves
So much brain dead in this.
As an independent voter I look at the right wing, sideways. You people create misery and strife and ignore that fact with all sorts of inhumane absurdities.
I look at the left wing and shake my head. They’re a kinder version of the intensely offensive batsh*t neo/tea right wing.
Here’s the lesson, as*holes. If you see something ain’t right. Then don’t repeat it.
Don’t pick and choose your “outrage” you disingenuous fraudulent retards.
So, his argument is that because Republicans didn’t pay enough attention to the failures of the Bush administration, then it’s okay to ignore the failings of the Obama administration? I don’t find that to be a very compelling argument. It’s like saying the criminal justice system allows some murderers to go free, so we shouldn’t bother to police murder.
John…if it was your child died and the administration DID NOT TELL THE TRUTH for political reason, you would be outraged too. Liberals are to be admired for social conscious, but they do this without honesty and integrity. Shame
I can DEFINITELY see why some toolbox allegedly ‘manipulating’ a made-up number in an attempt to influence an election would demand the same level of outrage as 4 American citizens (including an ambassador) being tortured, raped and killed ON AMERICAN SOIL while our government did nothing. Mr Stewart, you and all of the brain-dead liberal sheep that pander to you absolutely disgust me. You’re so out-of-touch with reality that I honestly wonder how you can function.
No Jon..the media just never reported it much…because it was a liberal president…Had it been Bush it would of been the lead story every night..Like high gas prices were..The media is so much in bed with obama they don’t report anything negative,everyone knows that if it wasn’t for fox news there would no truth at all…Least we get some..
Liberals need the closest diaper changing station when it comes to an opposing view. If your open minded and pro choice then you would welcome different views no matter how stupid this is so a debate can take place. Remember that the common view was the world is flat and Global Warming were facts.
one intelligence failure? This looks clearly like a lie about what happened to help an election. If you do not see this or care about this or think this is not important your fooling yourself.
How ignorant or stupid, take your pick or maybe both, are WE, US citizens. The murderers and thugs in the middle east pluck us pigeons on a regular basis and we just keep falling for it. Their number one export is murder and terror and we just keep on taking the bait. my question is this, “why in the hell do we need anyone in Benghazi to start with?” Are they offering to help us in some way? Are they threatening our economy? or freedom? Why can’t the governments over there clean up this mess for themselves. Right now I suppose the Nigerians are going to wait for us to go rescue hundreds of they young women.. and we will and we should… but why doesn’t everyone in Nigeria stop what they are doing and go get the girls and take care of the villians? Like Benghazi, they are getting so much good press and recognition they can’t resist it. I am outraged that we participate in this whole cat and mouse foolishness at all.. The outrage here should be that we had anyone stationed in Benghazi to begin with.. let them come to US if they need something, we should recall all diplomats in any location where one firearm is needed to protect the people serving us there. As in all things the Republicans can cite anything that they have done better or would do better, in fact for about the last 6 years they have only had Anti Obama rhetoric as a platform for their party. Must be a costume party cause they are always trying to make the American Public think they are something they aren’t.