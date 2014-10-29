Jon Stewart opened up his “Daily Show” from Austin this week with a question for Democrats: Why are you treating Obama like he's a weird stash of porn you're not allowed to acknowledge? In a great segment, Stewart talks about the bleak way some Democrats are talking about (or not talking about) President Obama. He has some harsh words for them. And he also has a nice reminder of what an insanely unqualified Senate candidate Scott Brown is.
Jon Stewart Slams Democrats for Hiding from Obama
Louis VIrtel 10.29.14 4 years ago
