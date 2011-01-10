‘Jonah Hex’ and ‘The Wolfman’ make Oscar’s Makeup cut

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the seven finalists for the best makeup Oscar this afternoon with some eyebrow raising contenders. Listed in alphabetical order, the remaining contenders include:

“Alice in Wonderland”

“Barney”s Version”

“The Fighter”

“Jonah Hex”

“True Grit”

“The Way Back”

“The Wolfman”

On Saturday, January 22, all members of the Academy”s Makeup Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.

Considering the costly losses associated with “Jonah Hex” and “The Wolfman” for Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures respectively, something suggests they wouldn’t mind it if neither made the final cut.

The final three nominees will be announced on Oscar nomination morning Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 8:30 AM EST/ 5:30 AM PST.