’22 Jump Street’ starts principal photography

Get ready to jump down on Jump Street once more. Sony Pictures has announced that “22 Jump Street” began principal photography this past Friday (September 28). The movie is a sequel to 2012’s “21 Jump Street.” Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are back to direct the new movie which will once again star Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum.

“21 Jump Street” had Hill and Tatum playing undercover cops who had to go into a high school for a mission. The movie grossed more than $200 million worldwide, success the sequel hopes to find as well.

The 2012 film was based upon the Johnny Depp-starring television series of the same name. That series ran for five seasons starting in 1987.

To describe the premise of the sequel, the press release states: “In the action-comedy ’22 Jump Street,’ after making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) when they go deep undercover at a local college.”

Ice Cube will be reprising his role from the first movie here, and Neal H. Moritz is returning to produce as well.

“22 Jump Street is due out on June 13, 2014.