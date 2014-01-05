Jonah Hill defends ‘Wolf of Wall Street’: ‘The movie is not glorifying this behavior’

Jonah Hill isn’t buying the recent criticisms surrounding “The Wolf of Wall Street.”
While being honored at Variety’s Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch brunch in Palm Springs on Sunday, the actor said he doesn’t believe the Martin Scorsese drama glorifies the behavior of penny-stock fraudster Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his associates.
“I personally take away the message from the film that this behavior, this lifestyle, leads to a very bad ending,” Hill said. “I think the movie is not glorifying this behavior, it is showing that it leads to bad places whether their judicial punishment doesn”t reflect that is one thing. Where your life ends up, who you are as a person, is another.”
Hill plays the role of Belfort’s crony Donnie Azoff in the film.The character is based on Belfort’s real-life business partner Danny Porush, who along with Belfort was convicted of securities fraud and money laundering through their now-infamous brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont. The film is based on Belfort’s memoir of the same name.
What did you think of “The Wolf of Wall Street”? Does it celebrate or condemn Belfort’s behavior?
The movie was inspiring. If I could enjoy life HALF as much as DiCaprio’s portrayal of the character it would seem worth it. The man Belfort took a big pile of NOTHING & through sheer determination,grit, imagination & force of character made an EMPIRE. Did he maybe indulge a little much in extracurricular activities? SURE, but EVERYBODY has some sort of vice that is very familiar to them; His hurt HIMself the most and it seems he was still relatively functional considering the copious amounts he’d engage in of each particular whim. I say we all need to first capture and then RELEASE our very own WOLF. Whether it will be a resident of Wallstreet or MAINstreet makes no difference. It’s the letting loose, shunning fear & howling at the moon that makes all the difference in the world.
This is satire, right?
See, JASO’s comment shows what went wrong with the film. Perfect example. Belfort made his millions through misleading sales tactics… that was spelled out in the film very clearly but someone like JASO is caught up in the razzle-dazzle and misses the point that Belfort is a disgusting piece of crap who basically did no time for his crimes. (Yes, I admired his sales skills… that’s where it stops.) I thought the film was well-done, but it’s clear that not everyone gets the point… and that is the problem with the film.
How he didn’t die from some of his behaviors is a miracle. That he is donating proceeds from his book and the movie to his victims is admirable. He did lose his family and I’m sure that hurts him the most.
I just wanted to say that misinterpretations don’t always mean there’s a problem with the film. It’s an edgy film enjoying some mainstream success and Scorsese deliberately doesn’t use a heavy hand with the message (which I appreciate). A minority of people misinterpreting things has more to do with them than the film.
Sandy – Make no mistake, Belfort is making a lot of money off this movie. Even if he donates the proceeds from his official cut, he’s gaining tons of notoriety and can charge much more for seminars and other appearances. The “donating proceeds” is a red herring.
Kevin hit the nail on the head. This isn’t a problem with the film, it’s a problem with the viewer.
I haven’t seen the movie. I adore Scorsese, as we all do. And I’ve been a champion of Leo when others have not. But based on what I’m reading and hearing from those who have seen it, I honestly don’t want to go sit in a theater for 3 hours and watch this guy (Belfort) live it up while wrecking other people’s lives. No doubt the technique on display is masterful as always. But I’m having trouble mustering much motivation to see the film.
The movie is about a horrible, infantile criminal. Its seems to be what Scorsese likes to make movies about. Self destructive Peter Pans…….yawn
god i hate jonah hill as much as i hate jesse eisenberg
Thers a scene towards the end where attendees of a seminar look at him with money gleaming in their eyes . Even if it was admiration , the man on the other side has lost it all and is a very different man who wants to share his experience and profit through that . It is no ways a commendation , it just shows people can adore a failure , a soulsell ,if it’s put in the right lights . Makes me remember the Eddie Vedder song ‘society ‘!
The film was lewd and too graphic for a public movie, whether true or not. Blatant depravity just offends . Less is more as far as titillating the imagination and senses. Leonardo’s portrayal, while over the top, though, rang true and was impressive.
I don’t think it glorifies the behavior past the attraction it has in real life. I don’t think anyone would object to getting rich and having fun, in the moment it feels glorious. Afterwards, however, you will have to face the consequences. This movie displays the consequences, in a way it might even discourage the behavior, not glorofy it.