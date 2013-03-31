Watch: Jonas Brothers break out the sexy cheerleaders for ‘Pom Poms’ video

Break out those “Pom Poms,” America: The Jonas Brothers are back.

The former Disney trio enlists a gaggle (?) of sexy cheerleaders for their latest video, a fun pop confection with lots of choreographed booty-shaking and other PG-13 titillations set on a high school football field. The clip (which leaked a little earlier than intended thanks to Perez Hilton) is for the first single off the Brothers’ upcoming fifth studio album.

While it doesn’t break any new ground for the now-twentysomething siblings (though it’s perhaps a tad racier than their previous output), the video is good hand-clapping fun with a vibe befitting the song’s light-as-air sonics and goofy lyrical content.

The new album will be the Brothers’ first since 2009’s “Lines Vines and Trying Times,” and their first since 2006 not to be released by Hollywood Records. The title and release date for the new set have yet to be determined.

My grade for the video: B+. After checking it out below, you can rate it for yourself at top left.