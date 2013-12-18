Josh Gad cast in Warner Brother’s ‘Gilligan’s Island’

(CBR) Josh Gad, who”s been praised for his performances in Disney”s “Frozen” and the Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon”, will star in “Gilligan”s Island”, the Warner Bros. adaptation of the 1960s sitcom.

Deadline reports he”ll write the script with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez, who worked on the canceled NBC comedy “1600 Penn”, which Gad co-created. There”s no indication yet which character the actor will play, but the website suggests both Gilligan and the Skipper are possibilities.

Created by Sherwood Schwartz, “Gilligan”s Island” originally aired on CBS for just three seasons, from 1964 to 1967, but the castaways of the “S.S. Minnow” lived on in syndication, and in three made-for-TV movies as well as two animated series (a remake and a sci-fi version, in which the cast escapes the island by rocket, only to become stranded on a distant planet).