Josh Groban takes over No. 1 from Justin Bieber on Billboard 200

Josh Groban nabs his third No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 as “All That Echoes” debuts with 145,000 copies. His last set “Illuminations” bowed and peaked at No. 4 in 2010, but with 191,000 copies in its first week. His other chart-toppers are 2003″s “Closer” and 2007″s “Noel.”

Tim McGraw starts right behind at No. 2 with “Two Lanes of Freedom.” The set – his first for Big Machine – moved 107,000. His last “Emotional Traffic” from 2012 also made it to the runners-up position, with 68,000 in its first week.

The hits compilation “Now 45” enters at No. 3 with 87,000; it contains tracks from One Direction, Ke$ha, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Ed Sheeran and more.

Album of the Year Grammy winners Mumford & Sons see their “Babel” bump up No. 7 to No. 4 with 54,000, a sales increase of 50%.

Andrea Bocelli”s “Passione” falls No. 2 to No. 5 with a modest second-week decline (51,000, -45%). Justin Bieber”s “Believe Acoustic” makes a big dip No. 1 to No. 6 (43,000, -79%).

Red”s “Release the Panic” debuts at No. 7 with 41,000. The rock band”s previous “Until We Have Faces” made it to No. 2 with 43,000 in 2011.

Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” slips No. 6 to No. 8 but with a 10% sales gaine to 41,000.

Coheed and Cambria”s “The Afterman: Descension” crashes the chart at No. 9 with 41,000. It”s the “sequel” to 2012″s “The Afterman: Ascension,” which made it to No. 5 with 49,000 in October.

The Lumineers” self-titled album moves No. 9 to No. 10 but with 21% up to 39,000.

Sales for the week are up 11% over last week”s total and down 15% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 5% for the year so far.