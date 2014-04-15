Josh Homme plays the most disappointing gay person ever on ‘Portlandia’

#Portlandia
04.15.14 4 years ago

Sometimes when gay guys hate themselves, they start listening to Nickelback and pretend to be interested in sports. Other times, gay guys listen to Nickelback and watch sports stuff because they actually like doing those things. As a fellow gay person, I'm still trying to figure out which type I prefer.

In any event, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme (who is slowly morphing into David Lynch, in case you hadn't noticed) plays on this phenomenon in a new “Portlandia” sketch that sees him embodying possibly the most disappointing gay relative/friend of all time. Coming in with a solid assist is Nick Swardson, who demonstrates his comedic range by playing what amounts to the polar opposite of his roller-skating “Reno 911” character Terry Bernadino. The generic douche-rawk soundtrack is a perfect added touch.

