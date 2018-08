Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fathers, lock up your daughters! Or at least hide the universal remote. For “Catching Fire’s” own Josh Hutcherson will be doing sketch comedy live on television this Saturday night. And you do not want to encourage your little girls to date sketch comedians.

In these promos shot with Bobby Moynihan, Josh gets punched in the face and set on fire. But at least he’s gifted an old hot dog along the way.

Follow RIOT on Twitter