Josh Hutcherson goes all ‘Breaking Bad’ on us in ‘Escobar: Paradise Lost’ trailer

#Benicio Del Toro
09.03.14 4 years ago

Josh Hutcherson vs. Benicio del Toro: who would you put your money on?

The “Hunger Games” star takes on cocaine trafficker Pablo Escobar (Del Toro) in the new trailer for “Escobar: Paradise Lost,” which recently screened at the Telluride Film Festival before moving on to its official “World Premiere” later this month in Toronto.

Set in the 1980s (and purportedly “based on a true story”), the film sees Hutcherson playing a young American surfer who falls in love with a Colombian woman (Claudia Traisac) while setting up a surf retreat in the South American country – only to discover that her uncle is none other than Escobar, the notorious drug lord who rose to the height of power during his reign as the “King of Cocaine.”

And then…well, things get pretty bad, it looks like.

Check out the trailer below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“Escobar: Paradise Lost” hits limited theaters on November 26.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Benicio Del Toro
TAGSbenicio del toroEscobar Paradise Lost trailerescobar: paradise lostJOSH HUTCHERSONPABLO ESCOBAR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP