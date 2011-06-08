Josh Lucas officially set for NBC’s ‘The Firm’

Josh Lucas has formally signed on to topline NBC’s new legal drama “The Firm,” which continues the narrative of John Grisham’s bestseller.

The drama picks up a decade after the events of Grisham’s 1991 novel, which was also adapted into a hit feature film starring Tom Cruise as wide-eyed lawyer Mitchell McDeere, who gets an offer he can’t refuse, only to discover that he’s working for a Memphis firm with intimate ties to the Chicago mob. Lucas will be stepping into Cruise’s shoes.

NBC explains that “After a difficult decade, which included a stay in the Federal Witness Protection program, McDeere and his family now emerge from isolation to reclaim their lives and their future — only to find that past dangers are still lurking and new threats are everywhere.”

Grisham will serve as executive producer on “The Firm,” which was developed in this incarnation by Lukas Reiter (“Law & Order”).

With casting just beginning, “The Firm” hasn’t even shot a pilot yet, but NBC has already given the drama a Sunday night home starting next spring.

Best known for features like “Poseidon,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Glory Road,” Lucas will next be seen on the big screen in Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar,” playing Charles Lindbergh. He previously dipped his feet in the television waters to star in the Showtime pilot “Possible Side Effects,” which didn’t go to series.