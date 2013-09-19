Joss Whedon called in to help fix troublesome ‘Thor: The Dark World’ scenes

(CBR) Although Joss Whedon has been busy working on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, when director Alan Taylor ran into some rough spots on “Thor: The Dark World”, Marvel called in the big guns.
“Joss came in to save our lives a couple of times,” Taylor tells “SFX” magazine with a laugh. “We had a major scene that was not working on the page at all in London, and he basically got airlifted in, like a SWAT team or something. He came down, rewrote the scene, and before he got back to his plane I sort of grabbed him and said, ‘And this scene and this scene?” And he rewrote two other scenes that I thought had problems. Then finally we let go of him, he took off again, and we shot the scenes; and they were just much better and much lighter on their feet. Much more fun, much more surprising than what we had been trying to do. I can relate to guys who come out of the TV world, since that”s where I come from. And being able to land and work and solve a problem quickly … I really was grateful.”
Opening Nov. 8 worldwide, “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.
(via ComicBookMovie)
And this is why they hold table reads. They didn’t catch that the scene didn’t work in the development process? Yeesh.
A lot of scenes get added or fixed during filming a movie. Francis Ford Coppola had Robert Towne come in to write an extra scene in THE GODFATHER to show the transition of power between Vito and Michael Corleone.
Sometimes scenes work at reads at not once they’re being staged because the staging changes things.
And this is why Marvel hired Whedon. Smartest move they made amongst many other smart moves.