Joss Whedon called in to help fix troublesome ‘Thor: The Dark World’ scenes

(CBR) Although Joss Whedon has been busy working on “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, when director Alan Taylor ran into some rough spots on “Thor: The Dark World”, Marvel called in the big guns.

“Joss came in to save our lives a couple of times,” Taylor tells “SFX” magazine with a laugh. “We had a major scene that was not working on the page at all in London, and he basically got airlifted in, like a SWAT team or something. He came down, rewrote the scene, and before he got back to his plane I sort of grabbed him and said, ‘And this scene and this scene?” And he rewrote two other scenes that I thought had problems. Then finally we let go of him, he took off again, and we shot the scenes; and they were just much better and much lighter on their feet. Much more fun, much more surprising than what we had been trying to do. I can relate to guys who come out of the TV world, since that”s where I come from. And being able to land and work and solve a problem quickly … I really was grateful.”

Opening Nov. 8 worldwide, “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.

(via ComicBookMovie)