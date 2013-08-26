Judd Apatow producing Amy Schumer big-screen starring vehicle

Amy Schumer may be heading for movie stardom.
An untitled starring vehicle scripted by the “Inside Amy Schumer” comedian has been optioned by Judd Apatow for Universal Pictures, according to Deadline. The super-producer will work on developing the script with Schumer, who first came to attention for her attention-getting sets on several Comedy Central Roasts before landing her own highly-rated series at the network.
Apatow has become known for his wildly-successful work with female comedians over the past couple of years, as a producer on both the 2011 female-driven hit “Bridesmaids” starring Kristen Wiig and an executive-producer on Lena Dunham’s buzzy HBO series “Girls,” which recently wrapped its third season.
Amy Schumer is awesome. She can knock you on your ass or bring you in close with her comedy.
She doesn’t give a damn about anything other than what’s funny.
But for the love of God… somebody has to stop calling Lena Dunham a “comedian,” “comedienne,” or whatever. Please stop including her in the same breath as a Schumer, Cummings, Wigg, Silverman, or any other female on the planet who can make people laugh.
Most overrated, media-created-and-loved celebrity I can think of, well, since 2008.
Caught Schumer’s set at the Comedy Cellar last time I was one in NYC and it was some of the funniest material I saw that night. Her show is daring and original so I think her jumping to the big screen (being guided by Apatow no less) is very exciting.
What I love about Schumer is you’re not thinking, “This comedian’s really funny AND a girl.”
You’re thinking, “This comedian’s really funny.”
I think some female comedians try to play up the fact that they don’t have a penis, and it kind of hurts them.
Funny is funny, doesn’t matter what the genitalia is.
Tina Fey may be the funniest writer on the planet right now.
I’d say Louie CK takes the edge on Fey for comedic writing just because he really does do everything on his show as opposed to Tina who had an incredible writing staff on ’30 Rock’.
As far as stand-up? Bill Burr is killing right now as is Anthony Jeselnik.