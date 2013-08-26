Judd Apatow producing Amy Schumer big-screen starring vehicle

08.26.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Amy Schumer may be heading for movie stardom.

An untitled starring vehicle scripted by the “Inside Amy Schumer” comedian has been optioned by Judd Apatow for Universal Pictures, according to Deadline. The super-producer will work on developing the script with Schumer, who first came to attention for her attention-getting sets on several Comedy Central Roasts before landing her own highly-rated series at the network.

Apatow has become known for his wildly-successful work with female comedians over the past couple of years, as a producer on both the 2011 female-driven hit “Bridesmaids” starring Kristen Wiig and an executive-producer on Lena Dunham’s buzzy HBO series “Girls,” which recently wrapped its third season.

Are you looking forward to seeing Amy Schumer on the big screen? Vote in the poll below to let us know what you think.

