Judge dismisses “American Idol” $250M racism case

Ten black former “Idol” contestants sued “Idol,” its producers and Fox claiming racial discrimination in 2013 – after the statute of limitations had expired, a judge ruled.

“Scandal” gets the sitcom treatment

What if the ShondaLand sitcom was an ’80s sitcom?

Cameron Diaz freezes with Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars in new “SNL” promos

Watch them fail to try to say something funny.

“Downton Abbey”s” new season will uncover the Dowager Countess” “Shady Past”

“Could the Crawley”s mother hen have spent her youthful years philandering, counterfeiting, or opium running?” asks Vanity Fair.

Watch the Diem Brown memorial video from her funeral

The moving tribute to the MTV star may leave you in tears.

Natalie Dormer to play “The Woman in Red” on BBC

The “Game of Thrones” star will play Lady Seymour Worsley, whose virtue was put up for trial in 1782 court case that shocked England.

Jane Kaczmarek will reunite with her “Malcolm” sister on “The McCarthys”

She”ll play Laurie Metcalf”s sister after Metcalf played her sister on “Malcolm in the Middle.”

“What Not to Wear”s” Stacy London is returning to TLC for a new makeover series

In “Love, Lust or Run,” she”ll try to normalize women who dress outrageously. It premieres Jan. 23.

Sean Hayes gets married

The “Will & Grace” and “The Millers” vet tied the knot last week with his partner of eight years Scott Icenogle.

Danica McKellar ties the knot

The “Wonder Years” alum married attorney married attorney Scott Sveslosky in a sunrise ceremony in Hawaii over the weekend.