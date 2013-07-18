Julia Louis-Dreyfus breaks Lucille Ball’s Emmy nomination record

If it’s another Emmy Nominations morning it means another record has likely fallen for television’s long-running awards institution.

This year, Julia Louis-Dreyfus earned another nomination in the lead actress in a comedy series for her role as Vice President Selina Meyer in “Veep.” Louise-Dreyfus took home the Emmy in this category last year, but also ended up breaking Lucille Ball’s record of 12 nominations for a comedic actor. Ball won five Emmys total including the equivalent of a lifetime achievement honor when she received a Governor’s Award in 1989. Louise-Dreyfus has three Emmys to date including wins for “Seinfeld” (1995), “The New Adventures of Old Christine” (2010) and “Veep.”

The lead actress in a comedy series category continues to be incredibly competitive with Tina Fey up for her last season of “30 Rock,” four time winner Eddie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”) always a threat, “Girls” Lena Dunham poised for a breakthrough, long deserving winner Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) in the wings and Laura Dern an underdog for the critically beloved “Enlightened.”

While Louis-Dreyfus’ 13 acting nominations is a remarkable achievement, it pales in comparison to some of the other noteworthy names who have received multiple nominations without a win. None other than Bill Maher earned his 28th and 29th nomination today for writing “Real Time with Bill Maher” and producing the HBO documentary series “Vice.”

We’ll find out whether Maher breaks his streak or Louis-Dreyfus adds to her win total with the 2013 Primetime Emmys will air live from the Nokia Theater L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 22 on CBS.