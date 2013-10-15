Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep get dysfunctional in new ‘August: Osage County’ poster

10.16.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Let’s just say that Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye.

The Oscar-winning actresses engage in a good old-fashioned girl fight in the brand-new one-sheet for “August: Osage County,” the forthcoming adaptation of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play that centers on the dysfunctional Weston family as they come together to deal with a family crisis. The latest poster, featuring the telling tagline “Misery Loves Family,” is clearly hoping to draw in audiences with the promise of a Streep-Roberts brawl, and in that it may well succeed.

Also starring Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Juliette Lewis, Margo Martindale and Dermot Mulroney, “August: Osage County” is slated for release on December 25.

Around The Web

TAGSAUGUST OSAGE COUNTYAugust Osage County posterIn ContentionJulia Robertmeryl streep

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP