Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep get dysfunctional in new ‘August: Osage County’ poster

Let’s just say that Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye.

The Oscar-winning actresses engage in a good old-fashioned girl fight in the brand-new one-sheet for “August: Osage County,” the forthcoming adaptation of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play that centers on the dysfunctional Weston family as they come together to deal with a family crisis. The latest poster, featuring the telling tagline “Misery Loves Family,” is clearly hoping to draw in audiences with the promise of a Streep-Roberts brawl, and in that it may well succeed.

Also starring Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Juliette Lewis, Margo Martindale and Dermot Mulroney, “August: Osage County” is slated for release on December 25.