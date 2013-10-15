Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep get dysfunctional in new ‘August: Osage County’ poster

Let’s just say that Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye.
The Oscar-winning actresses engage in a good old-fashioned girl fight in the brand-new one-sheet for “August: Osage County,” the forthcoming adaptation of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play that centers on the dysfunctional Weston family as they come together to deal with a family crisis. The latest poster, featuring the telling tagline “Misery Loves Family,” is clearly hoping to draw in audiences with the promise of a Streep-Roberts brawl, and in that it may well succeed.
Also starring Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Abigail Breslin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Juliette Lewis, Margo Martindale and Dermot Mulroney, “August: Osage County” is slated for release on December 25.
The problem is I can’t even tell it’s Julia Roberts in that image.
That doesn’t even look like Julia though. I mean, Julia doesn’t look much like herself in this movie anyway though. I think this is going to do pretty well, my mom and all her friends are planning a big girls night to go get dinner and see it.