Happy Friday! Here's Jimmy Fallon throwing plastic balls at Julia Roberts' face and then showing her the footage in super slow-motion. I haven't seen Julia this freaked out and traumatized since the explosion scene in “The Pelican Brief.” I also laughed when she called herself Bob Hope's daughter. Jules!
Julia Roberts Getting Pelted in the Face is Inspiring
Louis VIrtel 08.01.14 4 years ago
