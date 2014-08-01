Julia Roberts Getting Pelted in the Face is Inspiring

08.01.14 4 years ago

Happy Friday! Here's Jimmy Fallon throwing plastic balls at Julia Roberts' face and then showing her the footage in super slow-motion. I haven't seen Julia this freaked out and traumatized since the explosion scene in “The Pelican Brief.” I also laughed when she called herself Bob Hope's daughter. Jules!

