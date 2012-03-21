Julian Fellowes aims to right perceived wrongs of James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’

For some reason, amid the building media hype about the release, I feel oddly disinclined to see “Titanic 3D” — neither because I fear, as Roger Ebert bemoaned, the defacement of some kind of masterpiece, nor because I so dislike the film as to make an active point of not revisiting it.
That said, I somehow haven’t revisited it since December 1997, though it certainly hasn’t slipped from memory. What I remember fondly of it (and there’s much to go under that column) I remember vividly enough not to crave a reminder. I also remember much that was lunky and crass and tin-eared, none of it likely to be remedied by an extra dimension. The film’s charms are, in my mind, irrevocably tied to conditions of who and where I was when I first saw it, aged 14, smack in the middle of the demographic that rather infectiously lost their collective minds for it that summer. (Yes, I was in the southern hemisphere then.) Historical epic it may be, but it’s a teenage time-capsule piece for me, and coating it in the ubiquitous 21st-century veneer of state-of-the-art 3D seems somehow anachronistic. I’m not claiming it’s rational, but it’s why I’m personally resisting.
Whatever my reasons for distancing myself from James Cameron’s film, they’re certainly not the same as those of Julian Fellowes — who has rather bluntly lashed out at “Titanic” (with or without 3D) on the basis of its factual inaccuracies. This isn’t an unmotivated statement: the Oscar-winning writer of “Gosford Park” and recent TV hit “Downtown Abbey” has his own dramatization of the Titanic story due to hit small screens later this year, He claims that it’ll right several of Cameron’s historical wrongs, notably what he perceives as the unjust treatment of the ship’s real-life first office William Murdoch, played in the 1997 film by Ewan Stewart. Fellowes tells Britain’s Radio Times:
“That was very unfair how Murdoch was depicted. He wasn”t cowardly. He fired the pistol to just stop a potential riot. It was suddenly getting out of hand, and he fired it in the air. That”s not being cowardly. I don”t think you can just say, ‘Well, we”ll make this guy a villain – he”ll do.’ I think with real people you have a kind of imperative to be true to who they were. I don’t think you can take someone who was moral and decent and make them do something immoral and indecent. I would feel uncomfortable doing that. So we do have Murdoch, and we have him firing a pistol, [but] there is a little bit of setting the record straight.”
Well, yes and no. I have little doubt that Fellowes’s narrative treatment of this oft-told story will boast more even-handed fidelity to the facts than Cameron’s unabashed fantasy, but we’re talking about two separate modes and objectives of storytelling. No film in which Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” winds up at the bottom of the North Atlantic — as opposed to the Museum of Modern Art, where it hangs safe and dry today — is claiming to be any less than 90% a romantic fiction.
As a fairytale riff on a true event, mixing Harlequin-level imaginary figures with real-life ones scarcely less cartoonish, “Titanic” is free to mold the truth to its own purposes in the pursuit of audience feeling, however gauchely it does so. (Fellowes has some experience in this area, having inserted a fabrication of legendary British composer Ivor Novello into the fiction of “Gosford Park.”) Self-professed biopics and historical studies are fair game for fact-checking trials; wilful flights of fancy like “Titanic,” which essentially amounts to storytelling about storytelling, less so. There, I might have talked myself into revisiting it after all.
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Not to be slam Fellowes(I enjoy Downton Abbey as much as anybody) but in his screenplay of THE YOUNG VICTORIA, he has Prince Albert get shot and wounded whereas in real life that didn’t happen! There was an assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth and Albert and he did show courage and calm during it but that was it. Fellowes only took licenses for dramatic purposes just like Cameron did in TITANIC.
God, it totally slipped my mind that he wrote The Young Victoria — thanks. He really hasn’t a leg to stand on.
Guy: I do hope you rewatch “Titanic” one of these days. It’s become popular in recent years for people to shit on the film for its faults, as if they’ve suddenly just discovered that it’s not and never was a perfect film. “Titanic” suffers heavily from the fact that Cameron can’t write to save his life and is too much of an egomaniac to let someone with more finesse take those responsibilities. As was the case with “Avatar”, the saving grace for “Titanic” was Cameron’s execution as a director and his rare ability for actually being able to spend ungodly amounts of money effectively. The film is also benefits from having Winslet and DiCaprio as the leads, as their chemistry and their talents quickly overcome Cameron’s leaden screenwriting.
I agree. It’s far from any kind of masterpiece, but it’s still a grand spectacle of a movie. There really haven’t been very many movies of its scope made since. While I have no interest in seeing the 3D re-release, I do look forward to the eventual Blu-ray release later in the year (I assume).
I also agree, especially the part about DiCaprio and Winslet. They are definitely one of the reasons why the film works so well for me, despite its faults (which lay mostly in Cameron’s banal dialogue). I kind of want to see the movie again on the big screen, just because it’s quite a spectacle to behold and I still remember being impressed by it back in 1997 at a very young age. But something about this re-release just rubs me the wrong way, possibly because it just off as so… greedy.
If I remember correctly, Kris got to see a screening of the 3D retrofit and had very positive things to say.
It would be interesting, Guy, to hear your take on the performances of DiCaprio and Winslet – now 15 years later.
“Titanic” would be my number four film of 1997, after “Boogie Nights”, “LA Confidential” and “Princess Mononoke”
I was 10-ish when I saw it in theatres, and have variously owned the VHS and DVD versions. It’s got its flaws, no doubt, but as an exercise in old-fashioned melodrama I think it works pretty well.
The entire premise of the Titanic having supposedly been widely and publicly celebrated as a marvel for being an unsinkable ship is false. The ship only became famous after the sinking, not before, especially given that its near-identical sister ship had already made the same transatlantic voyage. Julian Fellowes really plays up this popular “unsinkable ship” myth in the first episode, so I think he should probably keep his mouth closed about factual discrepancies.