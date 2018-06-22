The ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Post-Credits Scene Explained

Universal Pictures

Warning: Spoilers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ahead.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom does arrive with a bit of the joy and wonder of the original, although the film as a whole ranks squarely in the middle of the franchise. This latest installment is an emotionally exhausting endeavor to witness, so one could be forgiven for not sticking around to see whether a post-credits scene existed. Indeed, there is such a scene, but it’s fairly minor other than revealing where the next film (which has already been announced) shall be located as well as providing more breathtaking visuals to behold.

Those who have watched Fallen Kingdom know that most of the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar perished due to a catastrophic volcano. Around a dozen species were rescued by the film’s villainous animal traffickers, and many of them are sold with the intent of being weaponized. A few of these hybrid animals are presumably shipped off to new owners, but the benevolent humans, led by (Owen) Chris Pratt and (Claire) Bryce Dallas Howard, set off a chain of events that lead to the remaining dinos running free into the world.

These killer reptiles are no longer on an island, so where are they heading? The post-credits scene shows two pteranodon circling around what looks like the Eiffel Tower, but then viewers realize that this is the Las Vegas replica. This outcome evokes the ending of 1997’s Jurassic Park: The Lost World, where the pteranodon simply fly away to a destination unknown. As with the rest of Fallen Kingdom, however, there’s a more sinister meaning, and as Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Malcolm already explained, humans must learn to co-exist with dinosaurs in the franchise’s sixth installment. Well, it looks like Sin City’s on the menu.