Just because Steven Spielberg says the sky is falling, is the industry really in trouble?

I think it’s safe to say that the film business is in a period of transition.
I think it’s dangerous to pretend that anyone knows how that period of transition is going to resolve itself.
Steven Spielberg and George Lucas made headlines this week when they spoke at USC as part of the grand opening of the new Interactive Media Building, which is part of USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. I think the reason the quotes ended up getting the sort of traction they did in the press is because there’s something irresistible about hearing two of the men responsible for the age of the modern blockbuster talk about how blockbusters are ruining Hollywood. There have been a wide range of reactions to the quotes online, but by far, the leading sentiment seems to be a sort of gloating over the idea that these guys are finally realizing what they’ve done to the industry.
It’s an easy claim to make, but it’s a hard one to actually back up. By now, it’s almost just accepted as a given that “Star Wars” and “Jaws” created the system that exists today, but there’s a world of difference between the films that launched Lucas and Spielberg to the top of the business and the films that show up in our theaters week after week right now, and trying to claim that these guys were the ones who lowered the bar does a disservice to the films they made and to the conversation that’s worth having about the way decisions are made at the studio level today.
No matter what success George Lucas eventually had with “Star Wars,” when he made it, there was nothing about the film that was a guaranteed easy hit. He was not adapting an existing piece of material. He was paying homage to what was essentially a dead form at the time, the space opera serials, and he started production on the film not even sure it was technically possible for him to finish it. And “Jaws” was hardly a guaranteed success for Spielberg, who spent most of the shoot so famously stressed out that it’s amazing he finished it. When we talk about the effect these guys had on the business, it’s in hindsight, and even once they had a few successes under their belts, they continued to do things on a much smaller scale than today’s tentpole filmmakers. If you tried to make a big summer action movie for the same budget as “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” today, no studio on Earth would give you the greenlight because they’d say it was impossible. Sure, “E.T.” may have shattered box-office records, but it was made for a fairly modest budget. Even “Jurassic Park” is, compared with most of this summer’s movies, a mid-budget affair, with less than 80 visual effects shots in the whole film.
The game that is being played today is so different and so dangerous that it makes sense that Spielberg and Lucas would speak up about it and be somewhat aghast at how things work. One of the reasons everything is based on something else, whether it’s a remake or an adaptation or a sequel or a prequel or whatever, is because Hollywood has become incredibly nervous about taking risks, but at the same time, they’ve allowed the average studio budget to either skyrocket out of control or they’re determined to do it for pennies on the dollar. When everything you make costs either less than $5 million or more than $150 million, the model is broken. There’s very little room for failure with the big films, and you really can’t count on the tiny films being giant performers.
When Spielberg said that he sees an implosion as inevitable, I think he’s right. Look at Disney right now. They’re pinning their hopes on the Marvel movies, the “Star Wars” franchise, and the Pixar brand, with very little room for them to do anything else. You’re talking about giant movies, like this summer’s “The Lone Ranger,” where they’re staking $250 million on the idea that the viewing public wants to see another Gore Verbinski movie where Johnny Depp clowns around during well-orchestrated mayhem. If they’re wrong, that’s a pretty serious kick the balls, no matter what else you release in that same year.
The part of the prediction that I think Spielberg and Lucas get wrong is the idea of movie theaters moving towards a Broadway model, where you pay more for the big giant films and less for the smaller indie movies. That’s suicide. At that point, just stop releasing the smaller films to theaters altogether. When you tell the audience up front, “This is worth less than that,” you are slitting the throat of the smaller film. And besides… it’s not true. I get just as much bang for the buck out of a ticket for “Before Midnight” as I do out of a ticket for “Man Of Steel.” One of the reasons I love movies is because I can pay the same thing to see “Stories We Tell” that I would pay for a screening of “Iron Man 3.” Small does not mean lesser, and if you start training the consumer to think that the only films worth paying for are the giant spectacles, you are contributing to the death of the smaller films. Hell, you are encouraging it at that point.
I think the really shocking part of the article is Spielberg admitting that “Lincoln” was almost an HBO film. This is where we should focus our anger. Spielberg and Lucas have managed to remain fairly potent commercial forces over the years, but most of the guys who were big filmmakers at the time they were first making movies have been pushed to the margins by the industry, and it is infuriating to me to watch it happen. If you went into most studios in town and told them you wanted to make a big film with William Friedkin or Joe Dante or John Carpenter or Brian De Palma, you would be laughed out of the room. It’s easy to say, “Well, their new work isn’t good,” but considering how few opportunities they get these days to prove their chops, I think it’s more a case of the industry creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. Spielberg and Lucas created entire companies that have been a big part of what has kept them in the game, but not every filmmaker wants to do that, and frankly, not every filmmaker should have to do that.
Ultimately, what Spielberg is describing is something that I think has to happen and should happen. More importantly, it’s something that has happened before. Hollywood had lost its way completely in the late ’60s, and the things they were cranking out were increasingly aimed at an audience that did not exist, an audience that used to exist but that simply wasn’t there anymore. Audiences were hungry for something new, and in a post-“Easy Rider” world, they got it. Someone finally started speaking to audiences in a language they recognized again, and the power order shifted completely, and the industry managed to grow back in a new and different way. Well, that time is here again, and the real lesson to take from history is that filmmakers will find a way to bend the system to their will, and the ones who figure out how to reach this new audience and how to speak to them in a way that connects will help create whatever the next version of our industry is. Distribution may change, the places and the ways we watch things may change, but deep down, it will always be about filmmakers telling stories that people want to see. Big stories or small stories is not the point now, and it never really is. What matters is that we stop chasing the money and we stop pretending that cranking out pre-processed crap is the way to fix anything. Audiences deserve better, and so do filmmakers.
I have no doubt change is coming. But I refuse to be afraid of it.
No one’s going to pay $25 to see any blockbuster. That kind of steep ticket price will just drive audiences away, except for the very rich of course. The rest of us will wait for Netflix or second-run theaters. Steven & George are kidding themselves if they think otherwise. Theater chains have already come out against tiered pricing and there’s no logical reason to think they would let it happen. So their predictions are already pure lunacy.
Blockbusters aren’t going anywhere as long as audiences are still coming out in droves to pay to see them. That’s simple financial logic. I’m all for smaller films being made – but smaller films ARE made, all the time. It’s the financial success of the blockbusters that keeps the industry in business and affords the smaller films. Sony Classics exists because Sony can afford to release those films with the money they make on their bigger releases. Same goes for Focus and Universal, etc. Sad to say, but most mainstream audiences don’t CARE about indie and foreign films. It’s the blockbusters that keep the system running and gets the other films made and released for the rest of us to watch. Without them, there’s no money in the pipeline and no industry.
If someone can figure out another way, go for it. But do you really think mainstream audiences will be happy without their Man of Steels, their Avengers, their Hobbits and their Hunger Games? Not to mention their Star Wars and Jurassic Parks? GOOD LUCK. I think you’ll be surprised to find how much the industry relies on those films to keep the whole thing going.
Tiered pricing already exists. It’s called IMAX and 3D. Man of Steel costs $25 for the full experience. It’s already a trick fully in use by our industry.
And believing that the big movies make it possible for studios to keep making the little movies is old school thought. That was once true. But when studios realized they could outsource the little movies to “independent” producers who could get the same scripts made for 75% less (avoiding the unions, couch surfing, begging for favors – all the stuff a studio could never do to cut costs) they stopped taking the risks all together in favor of waiting to buy the finished product at Sundance (or smaller fests since Sundance has programmed increasingly less true indies) for 10% of what they would have spent to make it. What movie has SPC actually financed/ produced lately?
The problem is deeper and more troubling than you think.
Ha, US prices are cheap! An IMAX ticket in London (the BFI Waterloo one) cost me $30 for ‘Man of Steel’. Worth it though, best sound and picture in the UK. I think that’s what Spielberg and Lucas are getting at, a superior experience that is bigger and louder than anything you could ever get at home.
In Australia most theatres already charge around $25!
All thanks to Lucas and Spielberg and other big Hollywood names.
The US films that reach the theatres worldwide are those big blockbusters.
200 million a film is nothing, and we read that stars need 20-50 million dollar to shoot a film,
a few months work.
HBO is going down the drain soon as they hire more and more film stars who want to be credible outside the highly paid fake films they make.
Outside the US films are being made for telling stories, not about making money.
How much do you think a Hanecke film costs?
I don’t know, why don’t you budget it out for me, and tell me the day jobs of the crew while you’re at it.
Drew, you hit upon an interesting thought that you didn’t get a chance to flesh-out, that is often on my mind:
That all films and the ideas behind them lately are being built upon something else: whether as straight adaptations, homages, or films that borrow heavily from myths that have been ingrained in the human psyche for millennia (which is what Star Wars was, in the end).
Have we reached the zenith of the human experience? Have we, over the course of 150,000 years of homo sapiens existence, run out of new, original ideas and stories to tell?
Much as Professor Chaos was constantly reminded in a particularly brilliant episode of South Park, have we reached a point where there’s nothing new we can do, because “The Simpsons did it?”
I wonder about that. Even the stories and ideas we delude ourselves into believing that they are original, seem to always have the kernal of some other truth buried inside.
The last time I saw a film I thought was original was maybe The Usual Suspects (I saw it on DVD in 2000 or 2001), but really, is it all that different from say, The Maltese Falcon?
I wonder if we as a species have either lose the ability to create truly original stories or have original ideas, or if, perhaps, we’ve just been around too long and had too many collective experiences that there’s really nothing left that we can imagine.
Anyways… just something that’s been on my mind for awhile.
Read John Yorke’s “Into The Woods” on writing. He says there is only one story with infinite variations. Likewise King Solomon said there is nothing new under the sun — and that was before cable! Anywho, just thought I’d chime in.
The Iliad, the earliest story in the European that we have, was based on existing legends. The legends were probably “based on a true story.”
Then The Odyssey is the sequel to the Iliad. And the Aeneid is the spin-off.
Almost every single one of Shakespeare’s plays are either adaptations on existing stories or based on historical events.
So I would say, first of all, that the current vogue for lots of sequels, prequels, and adaptations isn’t new at all. Second the way cultures advance is not (usually) by introducing something completely new, but by changing existing art. That’s fine. There’s a new twist, a new perspective, and a new way of telling the story, even when you have existing material.
Romeo and Juliet is based on existing poems and contains a spoiler in the prologue. You don’t watch it to see the “what” (some new story that’s never been told), but the “how” (how Shakespeare develops his characters, his wordplay, etc.).
Finally, remember that the really innovative stuff in any culture usually isn’t appreciated until after the fact. If we have a Van Gogh or an Emily Dickinson out there, they’re probably working in obscurity. They might have a cult-following on the internet, but they’re probably not making blockbusters.
This is what drives me crazy about the Internet’s tendency to call out every new movie as being a rehash of some other kind of story. There are only a finite amount of stories that can be told. That has been true since humans first started telling stories. The details might change. The themes do not.
Back when EASY RIDER came out, young people didn’t want to be anything like their parents. Today they do.
Polly Platt stated in A DECADE UNDER THE INFLUENCE that when she watched the Rock Hudson/Doris Day movies growing up she couldn’t relate to anything she was seeing; how polished everything was, Day waking up in bed already in her make-up, etc. That sentiment led to movies like EASY RIDER and even ones like STAR WARS.
The difference is, today the younger generation watch the movies being released and, instead of questioning what they’re seeing, nod their heads and state how “realistic” the polish is. Or worse, acknowledge the veneer, yet accept it just because the majority supposedly does.
Its not the studios that are causing the problems, its the audience. During the time of EASY RIDER, Platt and her friends sought out the independent foreign movies. Films made for nothing, “premiered” once in a theater or even a high school auditorium. Their colleges screened them. Afterwards, they went out and made their own.
Today, we will only do the same if it coincides with a particular genre or if they’re actually the same movies that came out back then; safe to like because of hindsight. And we don’t go out and make their own, we go out and buy merchandise. At most, declare ourselves “screenwriters” buy some books, and never write a script.
Small movies about what normal people are going through are shown at little festivals and self-released every year. We just don’t go watch them. The most we muster is a film that got shown at a well known festival, starring recognizable names/faces. Ones that got “buzz” more for the supposed political and social statements they were making more than the stories.
“Distribution may change, the places and the ways we watch things may change, but deep down, it will always be about filmmakers telling stories that people want to see.”
The trouble is, the stories we want to see now are not stories. They’re ideological praise. Pronouncements of whatever “team” we think we belong to. We don’t want to be entertained, in the traditional sense of the word, as much as we want to sit there point at the screen and go “exactly”. Not because the moment just revealed a truth, but because it didn’t – It confirmed a prejudice.
Notice how much of film today, even in independent, revolves around the romanticization of “family”. Whether its a children’s movie or an rated R horror film, the goal seems to relay to the audience how important having a family is. More importantly, never questioning your family.
Now, think about the movies that came out around and after EASY RIDER – They were about the exact opposite. Platt’s generation QUESTIONED their families. For all the wrong that was happening around them, their parents and THEIR generation were the number one suspects. The goal was to disprove their parent’s films. The movies of the establishment.
Our goal is to suport the establishment. We’ll go see whatever major blockbuster or independent film that has buzz around it, before a little no budget movie filmed in our own community. Even if it was for free. We’ll watch a movie we hate on cable for the third time, before we’d watch a new indie no one has heard anything about.
Platt’s generation had no problem telling their parents to go fuck themselves. They didn’t want to be anything like them. We, on the other hand, have a bit of a problem doing that. Whether its because of economic reasons (Its kind of hard to tell your parents to go fuck themselves then turn around and ask them for a loan and/or to move back in because you can’t find a job), or because we know, even subconsciously, that we’re ultimately going to become just like them. That our goal is actually the comfort of the house, the car, the wife, the husband, the kids. We don’t want to question the establishment because want to be a part of it.
They were willing and able to give up comfort and routine to obtain change. We want both. We insist change in the system, while contently profiting from and working within the system.
The movies reflect the sentiments of both generations. The studios, in both cases, were just the peddlers selling the product the customers wanted or at least made the most effort to obtain.
Stanley Kramer wondered why the young people he was trying to reach rejected his interracial love story GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER? and embraced THE GRADUATE. I think it was because in his movie Sidney Poitier’s character was trying to get the approval of his white fiancee’s parents. The college age crowd probably would have preferred if Sidney didn’t care what those old folks thought. THE GRADUATE was a hit with the 60s generation because it was the first Hollywood movie to say that the previous generation were hypocrites and their values were corrupt.
Drew, I was wondering about your comment about movies with a “Dad is evil for working too hard” archetype, given your Film Nerd 2.0 review for Mary Poppins. While Mr. Banks isn’t evil, the film’s central theme is, “Mr. Banks, something precious is slipping through your fingers, and you need to spend more time with your family.”
Is the difference you’re talking about a difference between doing a good job of telling your message and doing a poor job? Because the message between Mary Poppins and, say, Liar Liar seems the same, it seems more of a question of execution.
‘someone does something that is totally outside the studio system and it will make “Star Wars” money’
I suppose that’s what the big videogames have been doing for the past decade. I’m honestly not sure cinema has that power within itself any longer. I think maybe a new, unforseen way of viewing stories may be on the way.
We already pay more for the big movies, because they are nearly all in 3D. In Houston, where I live, that’s a $13 ticket, as opposed to $10 for everything else.
$15 and $12 for me on Long Island, New York
$18 for IMAX 3D
And then over $20 for some “RPX” nonsense
In a way, the broadway model kind of is happening. If you want to see a film in 3D, which is not exclusive to but mostly used for bigger budget films at this point, they slap on an extra fee. Even if you were to bring your own glasses. (Which I did for Iron Man 3, as I took the Thor glasses from my viewing of The Avengers.) And if you want to see it in IMAX, there’s an additional charge. If you want to see it in 3D IMAX, it’s even higher than that. Heck, I think some theaters charged more for the higher frame rate of The Hobbit. So we are paying more for the blockbusters that we are more excited for. I know lots of people that said, “Well, normally I wouldn’t pay like this for a movie, but it IS Peter Jackson doing Middle Earth.” Suddenly, the price of a ticket varies from the $6 at my local theater were I grew up to almost $20. And with most places using digital projection now, the only thing you’re paying for is the size of the screen.
The other point raised was that cable TV – such as HBO & AMC- are making some really good shows that develop characters and storylines really well over the course of a few years. Something Hollywood studios don’t seem to encourage since the 1970’s.
As great at Spielberg and a few others have been for the industry, the rest don’t have the clout or talent and seem to be trying to copy the formula of a tent pole movie, simply to hit the jackpot and create their own money making franchise. Most of these have been bad rip offs of works inspired by Spielberg, Lucas, Cameron etc.
Lucas & Cameron have tried to save cinema by using 3D, but the success of these are sporadic and unlikely to become popular until they are 3D glasses free.
Ironically, Television has caught up – with high def and 4K TV’s, it is likely that 3D glasses may not be needed for TV’s in the next 5 years. So that leaves TV as the great way to watch films.
There are some great movies coming out from other parts of the world. Hollywood’s take on Oldboy should be interesting – or the nail in it’s coffin.
I hope cinema survives, it’s pretty boring just watching movies at home & I hope the social function of going to the cinema reminds people of what a function it serves before we really do lose them.
Of course, cinema owners could improve things like screen & audio quality and not just serve junk food all the time, but’s that’s another matter for another time.
I tend to be very picky about which theaters I will view a movie in, because lets face it, you can set up a home movie system with a 1080p projector that is better than many of the cheaper theaters for about $1500 these days and not put up with all the hassles.
Admittedly to get a really good system you will spend a lot more, but I think it is taking a big chunk out of the cinema going experience for films people are on the fence about.
Spielberg is lying when he says a 65 million dollar budgeted Lincoln starring Daniel Day Lewis and thirty great TV actors was ever going to HBO. I imagine someone gave him shit about the script taking place almost entirely inside of Downton Abbey looking sets and wondered where the money was going. Spielberg has a very strange perception of himself, I guess we all do but he seems wildly unaware of how successful he’s been unless it suits his argument.
Regarding the closing statement here…Sure the author isn’t afraid because he makes a living commentating. So sure, he has little to be afraid of. Lamo fail of a comment. The rest of the article was pretty balanced and fair though.
The other thing which is going to (and even already has) made a HUGE impact on the industry is that the domestic market isn’t as important anymore.
The international release prospects of most films is WAY more important than the release potential in US/CANADA these days. Whether it’s blockbusters making hundreds of millions more in international box office than domestic, or massive indy film markets like Cannes,AFM,TIFF etc. where producers via sales agents are profiting off major international sales for minimal theatrical/maximum ancillary deals before the film even releases.
There’s also the elephant(s) in the room when you’re talking about international box office. It’s basically a guarantee that both China and Russia will be the biggest grossing markets in 2-3years, and that the US market will be a minor territory within 5 years. Get ready for the first big studio to set up a head office structure from China, cos after someone does it they all will follow suit….
I think it will definitely be a different industry when you have studios green-lighting major blockbusters based on the box office potential of the constantly growing Chinese middle class, with US distribution sales being an afterthought…
One additional big difference in the way a film’s released which is continually changing is the marketing. With social networking and the internet in general becoming a constantly growing medium, you’ve got “new age” distributors like A24 starting up that release films like Spring Breakers with all social networking and no TV ad buy, and in return rake in a much higher profit percentage where the studios for the most part won’t let go of the old release model. I think in the next few years there will be more companies like this to start up and become more mainstream too.
And with studios overspending and releasing massive big budget tanks like John Carter, After Earth, Battleship, they will become even more risk aware and I think the next few years could see some actual competition for the studios from newer forward-thinking companies who are willing to take the risks, and that can only be a good thing, right?
I guess what I’m saying that where it was the filmmakers who made the change to “the system” in the 60’s, I think it will be the film companies who do it in the 2010’s…
The writer misses the point. The issue is not Jaws and Star Wars but all the sequels in the 80s and 90s and up to today, and Spielberg and Lucas *(do* bear the blame for that. Perhaps this writer forgets all the blockbuster weekends they fought hard to orchestrate back in those days, to see if the latest Indiana Jones film could top the last one. They claimed over and over they were not making “sequels,” they were just “finishing the story” and that they had “so much of a story to tell” that they couldn’t fit it in one film. If anyone’s seen just one of these pictures they know what utter BS that is. And it’s THAT that has brought us here.
They made spectacle films years ago too, but after Gunga Din, the Star Wars of its day, they didn’t make Gunga Din II, Gunga Din III, Gunga Din IV, Gunga Din V, Gunga Din VI, etc. THAT’s the difference.
Do you remember the movie Freejack Drew? A nice little flick that was entertaining enough. Today a movie like that would be something like Gamer. Remember that one?
No one bothered to see it as people don’t have unlimited funds or time. Which is why having separate pricing makes perfect sense.
You ever buy a DVD Drew? You know how they have $5 bins and charge different prices depending on how popular the movie is? No reason theaters can’t do the same.
You ever go to a restaurant Drew? Do you pay the same for a hotdog as you do for Steak?
But who decides which movie is the steak and which is the hot dog? We all know a hot dog is cheaper because it’s made with junk and filler meat and assorted other things. But by that analogy, wouldn’t a Hollywood blockbuster be the hot dog? And wouldn’t a movie like BEFORE MIDNIGHT be the steak, since it’s made with only the freshest ingredients?
Of course it wouldn’t, because most people wouldn’t pay “steak prices” for an independent movie. The real problem is that people only have a finite amount of money and time. If all of their money is sinking into overpriced, overlong Hollywood blockbusters which are priced higher, then they’re unlikely to see the smaller movie, no matter what it costs. Add in the fact that charging less will mean the filmmakers make even less from their small film (and they make a pittance at best), you can perhaps see the problem here, right, Steaks Cost More?
Personally I think those who try to claim Before Midnight is somehow better than say Iron Man III only show themselves to be snobs and elitistist. But to each there own.
The real point here is that Oscar bait films are made for a narrow specific audience. And those films will continue to be made to stroke the egos of the producers, actors, directors and people like Drew who consume them.
Most of us though pay to see the big movies because a big movies look and feel better on the big screen. I love LA Confidential but didn’t see it in the theater. Just not going to pay top dollar for a movie which plays just as well on my HD Tv.
The other issue which Drew misses is there are to many big movies now. It seems that every weekend another blockbuster comes out. Can the market support all of these movies?
“Personally I think those who try to claim Before Midnight is somehow better than say Iron Man III only show themselves to be snobs and elitistist. But to each there own.”
That’s an entirely subjective opinion, also entirely condescending. Have you seen Before Midnight? Just because it isn’t about explosions and designed to cater to the broadest demographic doesn’t make it for snobs. Anyone who reads any other books besides The Hunger Games and Twilight is a snob? I saw Iron Man 3 and Before Midnight in the same weekend, why does a person have to only like one kind of thing? Plenty of people can enjoy pop entertainment and things designed for more specific audiences.
“Most of us though pay to see the big movies because a big movies look and feel better on the big screen.”
This is once again extremely subjective and extremely condescending. It also shows your ignorance because some of the more independent, experimental films are the craziest things to see on the big screen. Did you see Pena? Or Holy Motors? Or Samsara? Or Enter The Void? Or The Fall? Or The Master? Not every independent movie looks like a Duplass Brothers film.
I’m also very impressed. You must be very rich and very powerful to have been able to stay home with your HDTV in 1997 when LA Confidential came out.
Outside of a true IMAX (the real IMAX, not the fake in-name-only IMAX screens), I’m finding the home experience with the right equipment to be actually superior to most theater experiences, technically speaking. And home viewing comes without all the hassles of rude, entitled audiences who are increasingly ruining the movie going experiences for others.
As for choosing pop entertainment over more thought-provoking movies, Weed4504 said it best: A true fan of film doesn’t see the need to choose.
It’s funny cuz LA Confidential is exactly the type of film I want to see in theaters. Not neccessaritly the genre, but something well done:acted written directed, scored etc, an actual grown up movie. I’d much rather see that then the latest cgi ADD cheesefest. And I laughed at WEED4504. Back in 1999, I received a pretty substantial insurance settlement so I took a little of it and went to my hometown’s electronics store tent sale. Just meant to buy a dvd player as I’d recently been buying those. I had laserdiscs but I’d been reading about the dvds and it looked like I was gonna make the leap. Anyway, I walked in and saw this 55″ mitsubishi widescreen tv. I’d never seen a widescreen tv in person. I told the salesman, I want that. He laughed and said he did too. I said I don’t think you understand, I want that and whipped out my checkbook. Now this was the first tv of that type to be sold in our town, according to the salesman, it was 15,000 dollars the year before. I bought it for 4,000. And it wasn’t even a full HDTV, you had to buy or get a receiver for it.
I welcome any kind of implosion. An hour north of me is the AMC Studio 30. That’s 30 screens. Once summer movie season commenced, the number of movies showing on those 30 screens dropped to under 15. Even with 30 screens, stuff like The Iceman were here and gone before I ever had a chance to see them, as apparently it would be illogical to book Iron Man 3 or Star Trek Into Darkness on less than 5 screens a pop. Granted, the onset of the 3D gimmick has greatly worsened this problem.
related: [www.salon.com]
Excellent points;
Audiences do deserve better, and so do filmmakers. I find it painfully sad and ironic that as the exhibitors bemoan the number of trailers and the shortening home digital release window that they are totally shooting themselves in both feet in chasing nickels by systematically turning down the brightness of the projectors . . . . and should we complain we are told “Duh, nobody ELSE noticed”
It’s pretty appalling how powerless all parties in this biz seem to be to enact any change at all.
Where are the directors and studios that had the power to mandate and ENFORCE theatre screen brightness like Kubrick did . . . and even changing the theatre temperature DURING the film like Friedkin did with THE EXORCIST.
It’s like the grid lock in Washington. We could use people to stand up for what is right and fair in both arenas.
So… the two guys jointly responsible for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull are talking about big-budget sequels and prequels killing the industry?!
Prices are already gonzo. My parents LOVED to take us to the movies and we all did it 3-5 times every summer but to do that now, even at a matinee, would cost $100 easy between tickets and concessions. Add in a meal out for everyone too and it’s just no longer the American entertainment option it once was. On top of the premium so many cinemas are impersonal airports devoid of showmanship and clueless, uncivil attendees around you with invasive behavior and technology and there are real challenges here that make staying at home and waiting 90 days or less no big deal to people that aren’t cinema experience purists.
I’ve also always rejected the idea that Spielberg and Lucas are responsible for the state of things – an argument that’s been made for 20 years or more now. They are not responsible for the legion of poor imitations of what they created and as you point out they originated what they did from a point of purity that is all but lost. To accuse them of the opposite is willful, spiteful ignorance.
I agree that most people will NEVER pay $25 for a movie, but I fear the price of movie tickets will eventually go up to such prohibitive levels that many people will opt to just stay home and watch movies on their own entertainment systems! Hollywood is in the process of shooting itself in the foot because it is run by people who are so big profit motivated that they fail to see the bigger picture: namely, that all types of films need to be in the pipeline in order for risk to be more evenly spread so that the industry as a whole can survive. Instead, clueless executives continue to focus on the expensive blockbuster model of movie making, complete with ridiculous salaries to mega-watt stars and hyper-inflated budgets. When the distributor variable is added to the equation it becomes exponentially more complex and risk-averse. I think the future lies in the internet where filmmakers, particularly younger ones, are going to say “screw it” and find new avenues to distribute their work. The internet will reinvent movie-making far more than even George Lucas or Steven Spielberg can imagine.