‘Justified’ taps Patton Oswalt for Season 4 arc

Patton Oswalt is heading to Harlan County.

The “Young Adult” star has joined Season 4 of FX’s “Justified” in the recurring role of Bob Sweeney, a local constable and old high-school classmate of Raylan’s (Timothy Olphant) who is hired to watch the home of Raylan’s father Arlo (Raymond J. Barry). According to TVLine, the role will make use of Oswalt’s comedic chops via several humorous bits, including one that involves his character’s endless recitation of an old high-school football story.

Production on the new season, which is expected to begin airing early next year, starts next week in Santa Clarita, California.

Oswalt’s previous TV credits include a series regular role on CBS’ Kevin James sitcom “The King of Queens” and recurring stints on shows including “Bored to Death,” “United States of Tara,” “Caprica” and “Reno 911.” His last feature credit was the apocalyptic comedy “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” opposite Steve Carell and Keira Knightley.

Do you think Oswalt will be a good addition to the “Justified” cast? Let us know in the comments.

