Watch the stop-motion animated lyric video for Justin Bieber and Drake’s ‘Right Here’

#Drake #Justin Bieber
02.26.13 5 years ago

If the interchangeable words of Justin Bieber’s “Right Here” featuring Drake don’t get your attention, maybe the fantastic stop-motion lyrics video to the single will.

The pair boast a series of vows during this mid-tempo love song, as stereo speakers spin, dance and exchange energies between.

Hit-Boy produced “Right Here,” during which Drake and Biebs spend three-and-a-half minutes trying to sound like each other. It’s the fourth single from Bieber’s 2012 album “Believe.” “I’m right here” and “Say we’ll be together” and “I won’t leave you” and “Tell me what you’re gonna do girl,” they sing. Fair enough, guys.

Check out the clip below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake#Justin Bieber
TAGSBELIEVEDrakeHit-BoyJustin Bieberlyric videoright here

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP