Watch the stop-motion animated lyric video for Justin Bieber and Drake’s ‘Right Here’

If the interchangeable words of Justin Bieber’s “Right Here” featuring Drake don’t get your attention, maybe the fantastic stop-motion lyrics video to the single will.

The pair boast a series of vows during this mid-tempo love song, as stereo speakers spin, dance and exchange energies between.

Hit-Boy produced “Right Here,” during which Drake and Biebs spend three-and-a-half minutes trying to sound like each other. It’s the fourth single from Bieber’s 2012 album “Believe.” “I’m right here” and “Say we’ll be together” and “I won’t leave you” and “Tell me what you’re gonna do girl,” they sing. Fair enough, guys.

