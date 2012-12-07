Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj Grammy snub controversies: Dispute won’t die

On Wednesday, the nominees for Grammy’s 81 categories were announced, but fan favorites Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj weren’t among the hundreds of names. Those two artists have been mum on the social networks since then (so far), but their managers are having none of it (so far).

Biebs’ manager Scooter Braun, as previously reported, had some choice words for the Recording Academy the day following the announcements. “U blew it.” But rather than being angry about the no-nods, Braun told Billboard he was just “voicing my opinion,” man.

“I wasn’t mad, just voicing my opinion,” Braun said. “I saw a lot of chatter online and made a comment. I don’t think there was anything wrong with any other nomination. I just felt Justin deserved to be acknowledged.”

He further articulated why he was totally not mad.

“If he was 35, he’d be nominated in numerous categories… When you are so much younger than your industry peers, you tend to be overlooked,” he said. “If you want to see me mad, read my Jets tweets — read what I have to say about my favorite football team.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj’s co-manager and Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant called Nicki’s snub some straight-up “bullsh*t.”

Congrats to @liltunechi and @drake and @hit_boy on their Grammy Noms butttt…… – Cortez Bryant (@CortezBryant) December 6, 2012

They was on some bullshit for not nominating @nickiminaj – Cortez Bryant (@CortezBryant) December 6, 2012

Minaj has been mum on Twitter since Dec. 5, last promoting her new lip color for a popular cosmetics maker, and Bieber has spent the rest of this week not being mad and workin in the studio on a follow-up to his popular set “Believe.” Both artists have garnered nominations in the past, so better luck next year.

But maybe Dave Grohl — of all people — has the last word. He guest-hosted “Chelsea Lately” last night and provided a little commentary.

“I like him, too. I think that if I were 18 or 19 years old and had $100 million, I would look exactly like that,” Grohl, who is gorgeous, said. He did, however, submit that Bieber’s concert presentations would suffer were he to sing live all the time, otherwise it’d sound like the heavy breathing of a dying man. Perhaps a 35-year-old?

All this being said, I hope this doesn’t become a trend. Snubs are the regular, and while Bieber and MInaj have put time into helping the Grammys as an institution, it’s voters have spoken. And they’d rather have a hack in the Best Dance Recording category than they would put Bieber in a pop category.