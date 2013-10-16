Justin Bieber’s ‘Believe’ opens Christmas Day

Justin Bieber has just announced the best possible holiday gift to his fans: “Believe,” his new film about all things Bieber, will open in movie theaters on Christmas Day.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the Open Road Films focuses on Bieber”s “Believe” worldwide tour and catches the audience up on his life since his last film, 2011″s “Never Say Never,” which grossed nearly $100 million worldwide.

The film features interviews with Bieber, as well as his manager Scooter Braun, Usher, producer Rodney Jerkins, Ludacris, Mike Posner and more.

“Jon Chu and my team have done a wonderful job creating a special moment for Beliebers worldwide and I can”t wait until Christmas day when the movie will be in theaters everywhere,” Bieber said in the press release.

Bieber continues to release a new song every Monday. Following last week “HeartBreaker,” this week he put out “All That Matters.”