Justin Bieber heads to ‘The Simpsons’ to shake up Springfield

Justin Bieber is coming to Springfield. The teen idol will appear as himself on an episode of “The Simpsons” that airs in 2013.

Bieber tweeted about that he did a voice over for the show, declaring it “swaggy.” Then “The Simpsons” executive producer Al Jean gave more details to Entertainment Weekly: “He tries to get into a talent show that Bart is playing piano in and they won”t admit him,” Jean said. “Draw your own conclusions.” Hmmmm. Who will have the bigger crush on him? Lisa or Milhouse?

The episode is called “The Fabulous Faker Boy,” which might give us more of a hint about the plot. Among the other famous names who will appear as voice guests on the 24th season of the animated show are Natalie Portman, Steve Carrell, Zooey Deschanel, Anne Hathaway, and Edward Norton, according to EW. The new season premieres Sept. 30.