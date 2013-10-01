Prince Justin Bieber ordered his bodyguards to carry him up the Great Wall of China

Justin Bieber is a prince who deserves to be carried on the shoulders of those who adore him, everywhere he goes. His feet are delicate because they are prince feet, and they should not have to work. His golden sneakers ought not to be sullied by dirt. His muscles should be massaged constantly, and they must never experience a single moment of discomfort.

All accommodations should be made to ensure Justin Bieber’s happiness, even if that means forcing a pair of bodyguards to transport the singer on their shoulders all the way up the motherfucking Great Wall of China.

Prince Justin visited the monument on a tour stop in Beijing, where a fan took the above photo. And on that day, one Wonder of the World met another Wonder of the World — although they never did actually touch.

(via Gawker)

