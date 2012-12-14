Justin Bieber releasing acoustic EP in January

Is the world ready for Justin Bieber unplugged?

While visiting the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, the pop star confirmed his earlier hints that he’ll released and acoustic EP in early 2013.

MTV News confirmed that the release will be titled “Believe Acoustic” and include 8 songs, although the track listing is still a mystery as of now.

“It’s something the fans really like,” Bieber said, “Because I started out on YouTube just playing my guitar, just singing without all the production, so I like to just put out acoustic albums. I think it’s more intimate.”

Bieber released “My Worlds Acoustic” in 2010, which included stripped down version of hit songs “Baby,” “One Less Lonely Girl” and “Pray.”

While on DeGeneres, Bieber also acknowledged his lack of Grammy nominations, saying, “I was looking forward to it [being nominated], but I know it will happen one day.” His manager, Scooter Braun, had gotten a little hot under the collar after the nominations were announced.