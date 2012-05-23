Justin Bieber sets tour dates for ‘Believe’ arena tour; Carly Rae Jepsen opening

Three months after the release of June 19″s “Believe,” Justin Bieber will hit the roads with a headlining arena tour. The first leg will open Sept. 29 at the Jobing.com Arena (Ok, that”s a case of naming rights gone really wrong) in Glendale, Ariz. before winding down in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on Jan. 26. 2013.

Bieber is pulling a Madonna (or a Prince, depending upon your reference point) as fans will be able to pre-order “Believe” with purchase of concert tickets. An American Express pre-sale starts tomorrow. General on-sales start June 2. (Beliebers already know about the fan club presale that is going on right now!)

The tour, presented by AEG Live, features Carly Rae Jepsen as the opener.

Sep 29 Glendale, AZ Jobing.com Arena

Sep 30 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand



Oct 2 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Oct 3 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

Oct 5 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Oct 6 Oakland, CA The Oracle Arena

Oct 8 Portland, OR Rose Garden

Oct 9 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Oct 12 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct 15 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place

Oct 16 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre

Oct 18 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

Oct 20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Oct 21 Milwaukee WI BMO Harris Bradley Center

Oct 23 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Oct 24 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Oct 26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Oct 27 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Oct 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Oct 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Nov 1 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Nov 2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Nov 4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Nov 5 Washington DC Verizon Center

Nov 9 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center

Nov 10 Boston, MA TD GARDEN

Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Nov 20 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center

Nov 21 Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

Nov 23 Kanata, ON Scotiabank Place

Nov 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Nov 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden



Dec 1 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Jan 5 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena

Jan 7 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Jan 9 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Jan 10 N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

Jan 12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Jan 15 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

Jan 16 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena

Jan 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Jan 22 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

Jan 23 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

Jan 25 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Jan 26 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena ?

