Justin Bieber sets tour dates for ‘Believe’ arena tour; Carly Rae Jepsen opening

#Justin Bieber
05.23.12 6 years ago

Three months after the release of June 19″s “Believe,” Justin Bieber will hit the roads with a headlining arena tour.  The first leg will open Sept. 29 at the Jobing.com Arena (Ok, that”s a case of naming rights gone really wrong) in Glendale, Ariz. before winding down in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on Jan. 26. 2013.

Bieber is pulling a Madonna (or a Prince, depending upon your reference point) as fans will be able to pre-order “Believe” with purchase of concert tickets. An American Express pre-sale starts tomorrow. General on-sales start June 2. (Beliebers already know about the fan club presale that is going on right now!)

The tour, presented by AEG Live, features Carly Rae Jepsen as the opener.

Sep 29             Glendale, AZ               Jobing.com Arena                 
Sep 30             Las Vegas, NV            MGM Grand                          
 
Oct 2               Los Angeles, CA         STAPLES Center                  
Oct 3               Los Angeles, CA         STAPLES Center                  
Oct 5               Fresno, CA                  Save Mart Center                  
Oct 6               Oakland, CA               The Oracle Arena                  
Oct 8               Portland, OR               Rose Garden                         
Oct 9               Tacoma, WA               Tacoma Dome                       
Oct 12             Calgary, AB                Scotiabank Saddledome       
Oct 15             Edmonton, AB            Rexall Place                           
Oct 16             Saskatoon, SK            Credit Union Centre               
Oct 18             Winnipeg, MB             MTS Centre                           
Oct 20             Minneapolis, MN         Target Center                         
Oct 21             Milwaukee WI             BMO Harris Bradley Center  
Oct 23             Rosemont, IL              Allstate Arena                        
Oct 24             Rosemont, IL              Allstate Arena             
Oct 26             Kansas City, MO        Sprint Center                          
Oct 27             St. Louis, MO              Scottrade Center                   
Oct 29             Dallas, TX                   American Airlines Center       
Oct 30             Houston, TX                Toyota Center                        

Nov 1              Memphis, TN              FedExForum                          
Nov 2              Louisville, KY              KFC Yum! Center                  
Nov 4              Philadelphia, PA          Wells Fargo Center                
Nov 5              Washington DC           Verizon Center                       
Nov 9              East Rutherford, NJ    IZOD Center                          
Nov 10                        Boston, MA                 TD GARDEN                         
Nov 12                        Brooklyn, NY              Barclays Center                     
Nov 20                        Pittsburgh, PA             CONSOL Energy Center      
Nov 21                        Auburn Hills, MI          The Palace of Auburn Hills    
Nov 23                        Kanata, ON                 Scotiabank Place                   
Nov 26                        Montreal, QC              Bell Centre                             
Nov 28                        New York, NY             Madison Square Garden       
 
Dec 1              Toronto, ON                Rogers Centre                       

Jan 5               Salt Lake City, UT      EnergySolutions Arena          
Jan 7               Denver, CO                Pepsi Center                          
Jan 9               Tulsa, OK                    BOK Center                           
Jan 10             N. Little Rock, AR       Verizon Arena                        
Jan 12             San Antonio, TX          AT&T Center                          
Jan 15             New Orleans, LA        New Orleans Arena               
Jan 16             Birmingham, AL          BJCC Arena                          
Jan 18             Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena                 
Jan 19             Greensboro, NC         Greensboro Coliseum 
Jan 22             Charlotte, NC              Time Warner Cable Arena    
Jan 23             Atlanta, GA                 Philips Arena                                   
Jan 25             Orlando, FL                 Amway Center                      
Jan 26             Miami, FL                    American Airlines Arena        ?
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSarena tourBELIEVEcarly rae jepsenJustin Bieber

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP