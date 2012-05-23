Justin Bieber sets tour dates for ‘Believe’ arena tour; Carly Rae Jepsen opening

Three months after the release of June 19″s “Believe,” Justin Bieber will hit the roads with a headlining arena tour. The first leg will open Sept. 29 at the Jobing.com Arena (Ok, that”s a case of naming rights gone really wrong) in Glendale, Ariz. before winding down in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on Jan. 26. 2013.
Bieber is pulling a Madonna (or a Prince, depending upon your reference point) as fans will be able to pre-order “Believe” with purchase of concert tickets. An American Express pre-sale starts tomorrow. General on-sales start June 2. (Beliebers already know about the fan club presale that is going on right now!)
The tour, presented by AEG Live, features Carly Rae Jepsen as the opener.
Sep 29 Glendale, AZ Jobing.com Arena
Sep 30 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
Oct 2 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Oct 3 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Oct 5 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Oct 6 Oakland, CA The Oracle Arena
Oct 8 Portland, OR Rose Garden
Oct 9 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Oct 12 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct 15 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place
Oct 16 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre
Oct 18 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre
Oct 20 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Oct 21 Milwaukee WI BMO Harris Bradley Center
Oct 23 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Oct 24 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Oct 26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Oct 27 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
Oct 29 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Oct 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Nov 1 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Nov 2 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Nov 4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Nov 5 Washington DC Verizon Center
Nov 9 East Rutherford, NJ IZOD Center
Nov 10 Boston, MA TD GARDEN
Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Nov 20 Pittsburgh, PA CONSOL Energy Center
Nov 21 Auburn Hills, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills
Nov 23 Kanata, ON Scotiabank Place
Nov 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Nov 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Dec 1 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Jan 5 Salt Lake City, UT EnergySolutions Arena
Jan 7 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Jan 9 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Jan 10 N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Jan 12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Jan 15 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena
Jan 16 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena
Jan 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Jan 19 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Jan 22 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena
Jan 23 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Jan 25 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Jan 26 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena ?
