Justin Bieber song, Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ to be performed on ‘Glee’

Contrary to some reports, there will be no Justin Bieber-themed episode on “Glee.” There will be, however, a Bieber song featured on an upcoming ep.

“‘Glee’ is not doing a Justin Bieber tribute episode,” show creator and exec Ryan Murphy told Perez Hilton, after outlets like TV Line and Deadline reported there was the perfect cure for Bieber Fever on the way. “We are not doing any more of those this season. Those are reserved for artists with a big catalog, a la Madonna and Britney, etc.”

Bieber has released the albums “My World” and “My World 2.0,” plus an acoustic redux set, as his total back catalog output.

“We are doing an episode where Sam [Chord Overstreet] sings a Bieber song to win Quinn [Dianna Agron] back… and copies his hairstyle, etc.,” he continued. “But it’s a small part of a big episode that has a lot of other things going on.”

The Bieber episode has yet to have a drop date confirmed. It will mark the first time the FOX gang tackles a Bieber song.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has her new “Born This Way” single dropping in February, and Murphy has confirmed that the track will get a “Glee” makeover in March or April. In a talk with EW, the “Glee” guy says that it will be in an episode centering on Dave Karofsky (Max Adler), whose bullying drove gay character Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) to another school.

“This show is by nature optimistic and I think a character like Karofsky could turn to booze or pills or alcohol and kill themselves or do something dark. But I also love Max and I love that character and I sorta want that character to have a happy ending. So I don’t really know what that’s going to be, but I do know we’re going to do a whole episode that’s about that song.”

“Glee” returns on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 6.