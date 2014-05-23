Justin Bieber to appear on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Is all that solo dancing on “So You Think You Can Dance” (premiering Wed. May 28 at 8:00 p.m. on FOX) making you feel a little lonely? Good news. This season, pop icon Justin Bieber and his choreographer Nick DeMoura will be introducing dance crews from across the country to give them a chance to battle for a spot in the season finale.
Bieber and DeMoura aren't just showing up for one episode, either — they'll be bringing you dance crew battles for each of the four audition episodes. Since Beliebers will surely be tuned in in high numbers, voting on the dance crews is being thrown to the Twitterverse. Each crew will have a hashtag, and viewers will then tweet their favorite of the two crews on the episode. The most popular gets to perform in the finale. The crews may also want to suck up to Bieber (or at least his fans), who has 52 million followers on Twitter.
This new element is likely a play for more viewers, as the audience for “SYTYCD” has been tougher to find in a more crowded summer programming space. Last year's the series finale hit a low mark, down 13 percent from the previous season's finale.
The auditions for season will also have a bevy of guest judges joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, including Jenna Dewan-Tatum (Atlanta), Billy Porter and Misty Copeland (Philadelphia), Wayne Brady (New Orleans), Jenna Elfman and Fabrice Calmels (Chicago) and Christina Applegate (Los Angeles).
Will you be watching?
I was a HUGE fan of So You Think You Can Dance until I saw that Justin Bieber is being brought onto this show. How could you take such a great show where young people put their hearts on the line and bring this punk onto the show. He has done things that he taken no responsibility for, what type of role model is that? I don’t care if he is young, there are too many people his age making it and handling the fame with grace.
I’ve read a lot of reactions today that are very similar to yours — I’m very curious to see how this pans out for the show, ratings-wise.
Great! Hope to see JB dances as well.
Great, let’s reward an ignorant little punk with no respect for other people a spot on a television show. Will be fast forwarding through any segment he is in, thank gods for Hulu. Seriously disappointed in SYTYCD, and I bet anyone over the age of 17 is as well. Start up the Canadian SYTYCD and deport him back home. BOOOOO!
Why are they destroying this wonderful showcase for young dancers with real talent by having that loser Justin Bieber on it. I have been a huge fan since the 1st season but this has just left a very nasty, sour taste in my mouth, I may just have to sit this one out. If you need a guest why not get one who is relevant to dance and not drunk/drugged out losers.
Why are they destroying was a great showcase for young, talented dancers with a loser like Justin Bieber. I have been a fan since the first season but just may have to sit this one out because I refuse to support his idiotic behavior. If SYTYCD needs a guest why not get someone more relevant to dance, there are several excellent people to choose from, not some drunk/druggy kid from Canada who thinks he’s all that and a slice of bread, he just needs to go away.
Just what we need! Another spoiled loser who thinks he is the greatest thing since Apple pie as a bad role model for our kids. Won’t be watching this show any more.
I fast forward through his segments and all the self aggrandized cut aways to Nigel….we know he is a good guy and a great producer….he should just put a live head shot of himself and the other judges reacting to the dancers so we can continue to watch the entire performance without all his distractions. He is famous and rich(and is seems like he is just waning more recognition by doing that as he is not performing) and everyone else is trying to make it …and we really don’t need to be taught to react or to see how he’s responding… that’s for us to do…
I know they’re trying to make this judge and personality driven but it will always be about the dancing and it’s time to get back to basics ….he’s background and the dancers are Primary…. That’s why I fast-forward and actually become quite irritated with having to watch him tap along or move his head… And having Bieber on the show ….I was half tempted to just not watch anymore but just decided to DVR it and not watch that part of the competition.
Bieber is like the kiss of death for music at this point… Is no comparison because he really is one-of-a-kind… the most terrible kind… Because he really doesn’t care about how he treats people as everyone else has to clean up his mess or worry about their safety