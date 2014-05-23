Justin Bieber to appear on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Is all that solo dancing on “So You Think You Can Dance” (premiering Wed. May 28 at 8:00 p.m. on FOX) making you feel a little lonely? Good news. This season, pop icon Justin Bieber and his choreographer Nick DeMoura will be introducing dance crews from across the country to give them a chance to battle for a spot in the season finale.

Bieber and DeMoura aren't just showing up for one episode, either — they'll be bringing you dance crew battles for each of the four audition episodes. Since Beliebers will surely be tuned in in high numbers, voting on the dance crews is being thrown to the Twitterverse. Each crew will have a hashtag, and viewers will then tweet their favorite of the two crews on the episode. The most popular gets to perform in the finale. The crews may also want to suck up to Bieber (or at least his fans), who has 52 million followers on Twitter.

This new element is likely a play for more viewers, as the audience for “SYTYCD” has been tougher to find in a more crowded summer programming space. Last year's the series finale hit a low mark, down 13 percent from the previous season's finale.

The auditions for season will also have a bevy of guest judges joining Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, including Jenna Dewan-Tatum (Atlanta), Billy Porter and Misty Copeland (Philadelphia), Wayne Brady (New Orleans), Jenna Elfman and Fabrice Calmels (Chicago) and Christina Applegate (Los Angeles).

Will you be watching?

