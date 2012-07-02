Justin Long clocks in for Stephen King adaptation ‘Ten O’Clock People’

Justin Long could be the latest actor to star in a Stephen King adaptation on screen. He’s currently in negotiations for writer-director Tom Holland’s “The Ten O’Clock People,” based on a short story from King’s “Nightmares and Dreamscapes” collection.

Long would play a smoker trying to kick his habit only to discover a horrifying secret visible only to people like him. King has said he wrote the story in just three days.

Horror veteran Holland is best known for writing and directing “Fright Night” and “Child’s Play,” but he also has previous experience adapting King’s work on the 1995 TV mini “The Langoliers” and 1996 feature “Thinner.”

Although the last major film based on one of King’s works was 2007’s “The Mist,” there’s a mini- resurgence in adapting the author lately. “The Dark Tower,” “It” and “The Stand” are in various stages of development and a new take on “Carrie” is in production for release next year with Kimberly Pierce directing Chloë Moretz and Julianne Moore.

Long will next be seen in the Sundance comedy “For a Good Time, Call…” “The Ten O’Clock People” is expected to start shooting in September.